Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

There has been alot of change in this Wisconsin program over the last few weeks including the hiring of a new head coach, a flurry of transfers and NFL draft declarations.

It should be interesting to see how the Badgers play against the Cowboys, given they will be without several key players on offense and defense. The Badgers will need to rely on running back Braelon Allen against the Cowboys with two relatively inexperienced quarterbacks under center.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, Oklahoma State has also experienced losses to the transfer portal including their starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and linebacker Mason Cobb.

It should be an exciting bowl game to watch with all of the recent changes in the program, and regardless of the result, there is a lot to look forward to for the Badgers in the coming seasons.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Dec. 27, 2022
  • Time: 9:15 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

