SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A hush spread across Michigan Stadium, 110,000 fans silent as they watched in fear. Late in the first half of the home finale, Michigan football running back Blake Corum fell to a heap inside the Illinois 20-yard line and held his knee as he writhed on the ground in pain. After a few minutes, the junior and Heisman Trophy contender got up, limped off the field and made his way up the Lloyd Carr...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO