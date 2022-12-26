Read full article on original website
Valley Roadrunner
Looking back on an eventful 2022
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each December we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on valleycenter.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!. #1.
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary
In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Compost bins rolling out in January within City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — You may be wondering where your green trash bin is if you live in the City of San Diego. City residents were supposed to start composting this past summer, but the rollout has been delayed. San Diegans can now expect to start recycling food and yard...
Coast News
Encinitas council to take up public smoking ban in January
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council will consider adopting a smoking ban ordinance next month that would prohibit smoking in most public spaces, city officials have confirmed. Next month, the council will hear from city staff about the proposed ordinance, which would ban smoking in all public spaces, places...
Power Outages Knock Out Electricity to Some SDG&E Customers
A total of 111 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Bostonia, Granite Hills and East El Cajon were without power Wednesday due to an outage. According to the utility, the outage occurred at 6:40 a.m., and power was expected to be restored by about 12:30 p.m. The cause of...
iheart.com
NCTD Sprinter Gets Major Funding
OCEANSIDE - The North County Transit District is getting some major federal funding to improve passenger rail service. The transit agency will get some seven-million dollars to increase the speed and frequency of the Sprinter commuter train service which runs from Oceanside to Escondido. The funding will help upgrade train signals which will allow for service to go from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during the week.
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
KPBS
Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county
Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
About 100,000 Expected to Watch Holiday Bowl Parade Along Different Route
About 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the Holiday Bowl Parade in person Wednesday along a new route in downtown San Diego. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the south side of the San Diego Convention Center on East Harbor Drive, then head past the San Diego Marriott Marquis, Manchester Grand Hyatt and Ruocco Park, ending at Pacific Highway.
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
Wet Winter Storm, Cooler Temperatures Headed to San Diego County
Unseasonably warm weather set records in some parts of San Diego Monday and on Christmas, but a winter storm and cooler temperatures are coming, the National Weather Service reported. “We’re going to get weak storm systems coming in with atmospheric rivers that will be getting here late Tuesday night into...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD
December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
sanclementetimes.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
Scripps Ranch Civic Association offering $1,000 reward after Jerabek Park turf vandalized
SAN DIEGO — Scripps Ranch Civic Association (SRCA) has issued a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction (or voluntary surrender) of the person(s) who damaged Jerabek Park turf Friday night or early Saturday morning. The organization posted to their Facebook page photos of the vandalized...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four good burger places in California that will keep you coming back for more, once your get to taste their delicious food.
