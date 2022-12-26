ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

Valley Roadrunner

Looking back on an eventful 2022

Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each December we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on valleycenter.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!. #1.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary

In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas council to take up public smoking ban in January

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council will consider adopting a smoking ban ordinance next month that would prohibit smoking in most public spaces, city officials have confirmed. Next month, the council will hear from city staff about the proposed ordinance, which would ban smoking in all public spaces, places...
ENCINITAS, CA
iheart.com

NCTD Sprinter Gets Major Funding

OCEANSIDE - The North County Transit District is getting some major federal funding to improve passenger rail service. The transit agency will get some seven-million dollars to increase the speed and frequency of the Sprinter commuter train service which runs from Oceanside to Escondido. The funding will help upgrade train signals which will allow for service to go from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during the week.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county

Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD

December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
LAKESIDE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

