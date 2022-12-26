ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Best College Football bowl game picks today, Wednesday December 28th (Which underdogs should you back?)

College football bowl season continues on Wednesday with another quartet of games, all featuring Power Five competition. The highest billing is the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and ACC runners up North Carolina doing battle, but the three other games have plenty of intrigue, namely Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008 against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Spurs cite ‘security threat’ for game delay vs. Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Utah Jazz on Monday has been delayed for at least 30 minutes due to what the team called a “security threat.”. San Antonio and the AT&T center brass didn’t provide further details on what the security issue is, only announcing that a “potential security threat” has “impacted fans entering the AT&T Center,” per Sarah Todd of Deseret News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Look: NBA Broadcaster Made Unfortunate Larry Bird Mistake

Everyone makes mistakes — but this one was particularly rough. During ESPN's Christmas Day broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, play-by-play man Mark Jones referred to Larry Bird as a "late great" NBA superstar. There's no doubt that Bird is an all-time NBA "great," but the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17

Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
The US Sun

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins infuriates former NBA teammate with ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unfounded’ accusations

KENDRICK Perkins has jeopardized his relationship with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Serge Ibaka by suggesting the Congo-born Spaniard lied about his age. Ibaka answered Perkins on Twitter, calling the ESPN pundit's remarks "disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation." Perkins discussed expectations toward young...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names NFL's 'Least Attractive' Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos created a head coaching vacancy by firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. With only 32 possible positions, any open job will draw interest from prospective NFL coaches. However, Denver's next coach will inherit a difficult situation. Discussing the position on ESPN's NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky called...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh

After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

