Read full article on original website
Related
"He’s playing football, we playing basketball” - D’Angelo Russell sounds off on Zion Williamson getting favorable calls
Zion Williamson bullied the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, infuriating D'Angelo Russell who implied that the New Orleans Pelicans star got favorable calls or non-calls.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Best College Football bowl game picks today, Wednesday December 28th (Which underdogs should you back?)
College football bowl season continues on Wednesday with another quartet of games, all featuring Power Five competition. The highest billing is the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and ACC runners up North Carolina doing battle, but the three other games have plenty of intrigue, namely Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008 against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
LeBron’s ‘tremendous’ Jimmy and Bam admiration evokes Miami Heat noise
The Miami Heat got another high-quality win on Wednesday night. Though the Los Angeles Lakers don’t look like anybody’s favorite to win a title or anything of that nature this season, they are still a tough task due to their roster. Featuring several guys who know how to...
John Calipari roasted by national columnist, Kentucky fans for falling behind the times
University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari garnered some negative attention amidst an 89-75 loss on Wednesday. The University of Kentucky suffered a tough 89-75 loss on Wednesday against Missouri with some clear issues in their offense, and Dan Wolken of USA Today didn’t hold back in his thoughts on coach John Calipari or the team.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
Bill Walton’s Humility Was Never Lost on Robert Parish During the 1986 Boston Celtics Title Run
Bill Walton was the missing piece the Boston Celtics needed during their 1985-86 championship season. The post Bill Walton’s Humility Was Never Lost on Robert Parish During the 1986 Boston Celtics Title Run appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
“The reason I picked Nets in preseason is because of what’s happening now, plus the addition of TJ Warren” — Eddie Johnson on the Brooklyn Nets' hot streak
The Nets are slowly becoming the team everyone expected them to be.
Spurs cite ‘security threat’ for game delay vs. Jazz
The San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Utah Jazz on Monday has been delayed for at least 30 minutes due to what the team called a “security threat.”. San Antonio and the AT&T center brass didn’t provide further details on what the security issue is, only announcing that a “potential security threat” has “impacted fans entering the AT&T Center,” per Sarah Todd of Deseret News.
Look: NBA Broadcaster Made Unfortunate Larry Bird Mistake
Everyone makes mistakes — but this one was particularly rough. During ESPN's Christmas Day broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, play-by-play man Mark Jones referred to Larry Bird as a "late great" NBA superstar. There's no doubt that Bird is an all-time NBA "great," but the...
Clippers vs. Celtics prediction and odds for Thursday, December 29th (Bet on an offensive shootout)
The Boston Celtics hold a two game lead in the Eastern Conference, but will need to keep winning to hold off the red hot Brooklyn Nets, who are on a 10 game win streak. The Celtics have a tough challenge tonight in the 21-15 Los Angeles Clippers, who are looking to improve on their fourth place standing in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
Skip Bayless branded a ‘generational hater’ after brutal Luka Doncic mark out of 10 leaves Shannon Sharpe screaming
FS1 host Skip Bayless has graded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's historic 60/20/10 triple-double, leaving his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe in shock. Bayless gave a mere eight out of 10 for the record-breaking performance, leaving Sharpe screaming in disbelief on Wednesday morning. Doncic put up 60 points, 21 rebounds, and...
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17
Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins infuriates former NBA teammate with ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unfounded’ accusations
KENDRICK Perkins has jeopardized his relationship with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Serge Ibaka by suggesting the Congo-born Spaniard lied about his age. Ibaka answered Perkins on Twitter, calling the ESPN pundit's remarks "disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation." Perkins discussed expectations toward young...
ESPN Analyst Names NFL's 'Least Attractive' Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos created a head coaching vacancy by firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. With only 32 possible positions, any open job will draw interest from prospective NFL coaches. However, Denver's next coach will inherit a difficult situation. Discussing the position on ESPN's NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky called...
NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh
After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0