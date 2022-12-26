Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Kenny “Gonzo” Keith
Kenny “Gonzo” Keith, age 60, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive., Wis., at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, and also from 11 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
David J. Teske
David J. Teske, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at SSM (St. Mary’s Hospital). He was born on Dec. 1, 1951, in Normandy, Mo., the son of Edwin and Agnes (Fish) Teske. David earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri University and his master’s...
Daniel Robert Culligan
Daniel Robert Culligan, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey St., Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Lydia Elizabeth Espinoza
With her husband at her side, Lydia Elizabeth Espinoza, age 78, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Fitchburg, Wis., passed away peacefully in her home on the early afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Lydia was born on Aug. 15, 1944, in Sucre, Bolivia, to Enrique and Ina (Hodgkinson) Urquidi. She was...
Ronald Ray Onken
MADISON – Ronald R. “Ron” Onken, age 54, after a long battle with addiction, passed away peacefully at University Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, with family by his side. Ron, the son of Warren and Nancy (Schwoegler) Onken, was born on April 30, 1968, graduated from La Follette High School in 1986 and had an Information Technology degree from MATC. Ron was active in sports and was an avid Badgers, Packers, Duke, and Cubs fan.
John Currie Gibson III
John Currie Gibson III, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 23, 1948, in Washington DC, the son of John and Nadine (Smolt) Gibson. John graduated from West High School in Madison. He served in the...
Grace E. Volkmann
MADISON – Grace E. Volkmann’s loving heart gave out on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on Sept. 6, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Williams) Wiggen. Grace graduated from Madison West High School in 1947. She married Kenneth...
Lori A. Kummer
Lori A. Kummer, 61 of Spring Green, Wisconsin and previous resident of Vernon Hills, Illinois passed away on December 26, 2022. Lori was born on November 13, 1961 to Louis and Iris (Lubko) Augustine in Elmhurst Illinois. Lori is survived by her husband Craig Kummer and her two daughters Elizabeth...
Lee Norbert Coonen
CAMBRIDGE – Lee N. Coonen, age 68, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25th, 2022. He was born on Sept. 1, 1954, in Detroit Mich., the son of L.P. Coonen and Virginia Goetzman. Lee married Lori Weber on Dec. 27, 1975, in Fort Atkinson. He worked for many years as a land surveyor, retiring in 2014.
Norbert L. Oldenburg
MADISON – Norbert L. Oldenburg, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial with military rites will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Jane Ann Sheehan
MADISON – Jane Ann Sheehan, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of George and Margaret (La Haie) Demming. Jane graduated from Waukesha South High School and the UW-Madison...
Douglas L. Blom
Douglas L. Blom, 53, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Mass of Christin Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31st at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, December 31st from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Donna Mae Bossenberry
MADISON – Donna Mae (Bjelde) Bossenberry, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. She was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond N. and Maybelle (Rutlin) Bjelde. Donna married Dale Bossenberry on March 24, 1951. They were together for 68 years...
Wilbert Stanley “Putter” Knickmeier, Jr.
MOUNT HOREB/STOUGHTON – Wilbert Stanley “Putter” Knickmeier, Jr. age 93, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was born on July 13, 1929, in Cottage Grove, the son of Wilbert “Bill” and Berdus (Jungbluth) Knickmeier. Wilbert married Shirley Hemel on June 19, 1954.
Helen A. George
LODI – Helen A. George, age 93, of Lodi, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 4, 1929, in Stoughton, the daughter of Harry and O’Linda (Peterson) Klope. Helen graduated from Madison Central High School in 1947 and was proud...
Steven James Ewing
Steven James Ewing, 66, of Richland Center passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after facing cancer with bravery and determination, for months. He was born on September 22, 1956 in Richland Center the son of James A. and Kay (Buchanan) Ewing. Steve graduated from Richland Center High School in 1974. On October 1, 1988, Steve was united in marriage to Maryann Richgels.
Charles L. “Charlie” Rose
Charles Lee Rose of Highland passed away peacefully at home Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 65. Charlie was born in Dodgeville, WI, on February 22, 1957, the oldest of 9 children of Francis and Marvelene Rose. Charlie graduated from Highland High School in 1975. He ran his own business Rose’s Auto Body, for 20+ years. He then started his second business, Rose’s Auto Body Supply. Charlie loved spending time with his family and teasing his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Charlie was a very creative artist. He loved designing his own paint designs for cars and motorcycles.
Mark William Dolphin
MADISON – Mark W. Dolphin, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 8, 1969, the son of Mike Dolphin and Suzanne Teegardin in Madison. Mark was employed for most of his life at Octopus Car Wash. When they closed, he started working at Triton Carwash.
32 New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Madison area
Don’t drop the ball on watching the ball drop at a variety of venues in the Madison area this year. Restaurants, breweries and comedy clubs alike will be open and ready to make a memorable New Year’s Eve outing. MUSIC. Last year’s canceled celebration is back on once...
Local artist paints the rainbow
It’s hard not to smile when looking at Rae Senarighi’s work. The self-described “champion of storytelling through art,” who is transgender and nonbinary, uses bold colors and rainbow hues to depict accurate, celebratory representation of the trans community. You may have seen his larger-than-life portraits of trans and nonbinary figures at Edgewood and Madison colleges, in Gib’s Bar and Giant Jones Brewing Co. or in the mayor’s office. Here’s a look at how this Madison artist inspires self-compassion and activism through art.
