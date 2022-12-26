Douglas L. Blom, 53, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Mass of Christin Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31st at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, December 31st from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

HAZEL GREEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO