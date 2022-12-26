ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ClutchPoints

Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl

Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Names to know at Under Armour All-American Game

Players from across America report in earnest Thursday for the Under Armour All-American Game. Several LSU signees and at least one notable target still on the board will spend the next week in Orlando, capping the trip off with the game set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT inside Camping World Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Several Florida signees to take part in HS All-American games

The Early Signing Period has come and gone for the class of 2023. The Florida Gators ended the December signing period by inking 20 members from the high school ranks, with their 2023 class that currently ranks No. 12 in the country on 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Many of the Gators signees will be taking part in the upcoming All-American game slate next months, with practices starting for the Under Armour game and All-American Bowl coming up in a few days. Here is a breakdown of the several Florida signees who are taking part in the action.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Under Armour Game: Updates from Thursday's Media Day featuring multiple 5-stars

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game is here. Well, the start of the week-long event is. Over 100 of the nation's top seniors will check-in for the annual all-star event on Thursday and meet with various media outlets. That means a trio of unsigned five-stars will share the latest following the Early Signing Period as cornerback Cormani McClain, athlete Nyckoles Harbor and tight end Duce Robinson are all scheduled to go through the gauntlet.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said in pregame Holiday Bowl press conference

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters on Tuesday, a day before Oregon's Holiday Bowl matchup against North Carolina. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

LIVE UPDATES: Under Armour All-America Recruiting Central

The 2023 Under Armour All-America game will kick off on January 3 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Practices will take place at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Alabama is well represented in the game that has featured former stars such as Julio Jones, Amari Cooper. Marlon Humphrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jerry Jeudy, Landon Collins and many more!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Georgia Football: Young players helped in a big way this year

After the incredible 2021 season for Georgia football, the offseason was filled with questions about how the team would replace its production in 2022. The Bulldogs saw a record 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Five of those players, all on the defensive side of the ball, were taken in the first round.
ATHENS, GA

