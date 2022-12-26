Read full article on original website
Related
Gators ATH Target Ju'Juan Johnson Releases Top 4, Includes Gators
After offering athlete prospect Ju'Juan Johnson on Tuesday, the Gators find themselves in the Louisiana native's top four on Wednesday.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wastes no time setting no-nonsense tone at CFP Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart arrived in Atlanta with his game face on, looking to help set the tone for his reloaded Georgia Bulldogs. Smart knows this is not the veteran group he had last season that was loaded with experienced leadership and desperate to make a statement in the CFP Semifinals coming off an embarrassing 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl
Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
Names to know at Under Armour All-American Game
Players from across America report in earnest Thursday for the Under Armour All-American Game. Several LSU signees and at least one notable target still on the board will spend the next week in Orlando, capping the trip off with the game set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT inside Camping World Stadium.
Several Florida signees to take part in HS All-American games
The Early Signing Period has come and gone for the class of 2023. The Florida Gators ended the December signing period by inking 20 members from the high school ranks, with their 2023 class that currently ranks No. 12 in the country on 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Many of the Gators signees will be taking part in the upcoming All-American game slate next months, with practices starting for the Under Armour game and All-American Bowl coming up in a few days. Here is a breakdown of the several Florida signees who are taking part in the action.
Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin discusses flip from LSU, contact with Deion Sanders
Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Daylen Austin was set to be the first player from his high school to play at LSU. However, he decided to go a different direction last week by flipping and then signing with Oregon. Austin grew close with Tigers cornerbacks coach cornerbacks...
Under Armour Game: Updates from Thursday's Media Day featuring multiple 5-stars
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game is here. Well, the start of the week-long event is. Over 100 of the nation's top seniors will check-in for the annual all-star event on Thursday and meet with various media outlets. That means a trio of unsigned five-stars will share the latest following the Early Signing Period as cornerback Cormani McClain, athlete Nyckoles Harbor and tight end Duce Robinson are all scheduled to go through the gauntlet.
Everything Dan Lanning said in pregame Holiday Bowl press conference
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters on Tuesday, a day before Oregon's Holiday Bowl matchup against North Carolina. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
LIVE UPDATES: Under Armour All-America Recruiting Central
The 2023 Under Armour All-America game will kick off on January 3 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Practices will take place at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Alabama is well represented in the game that has featured former stars such as Julio Jones, Amari Cooper. Marlon Humphrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jerry Jeudy, Landon Collins and many more!
Georgia Football: Young players helped in a big way this year
After the incredible 2021 season for Georgia football, the offseason was filled with questions about how the team would replace its production in 2022. The Bulldogs saw a record 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Five of those players, all on the defensive side of the ball, were taken in the first round.
Comments / 0