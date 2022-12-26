Peta Murgatroyd is mourning the loss of her father, Derek John Murgatroyd, after announcing that he passed away at age 81 on Thursday. “To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro captioned an Instagram post, which features photos of her and her dad enjoying a boat ride and another of her holding his hand on a hospital bed. “Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will. This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content,...

