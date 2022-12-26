Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter might be the offseason for a lot of tourist destinations, but not Savannah and definitely not this year. One look at River Street and you can tell just how many people decided to call Savannah home for the holidays. “This is was one of the...
Delays and cancellations cause holiday travel troubles for many passengers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Holiday travel has been difficult for those wishing to catch a flight this holiday season. Travelers across the country have grown frustrated after multiple airlines have been forced to delay and cancel thousands of flights. In our area, it is no different. Holiday travel has been a struggle for many passengers […]
WJCL
'It was kind of a stressful situation': Holiday travel continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holiday travel chaos continues. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more. Traveler Christina Sanmiguel-Titman was stranded at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hours waiting on her flight. “It was kind of a stressful situation,” Christina Sanmiguel-Titman traveling South Carolina to...
wtoc.com
Fireworks sales exploding as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - In one of the busiest weeks of the year for fireworks sales nationwide, the stores off Exit 5 in Hardeeville are bringing folks in left and right. Justin Walker is a man born to sell fireworks. It’s a skill that really pops this time of year.
Savannah named friendliest city in US by travel magazine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City of the South lives well up to its name, according to Condé Nast Traveler. For the travel magazine’s 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, 10 cities were chosen as the friendliest cities in the United States. Savannah took the number one spot. “It’s hard to say what exactly makes […]
wtoc.com
Tourism sees strongest year ever in 2022, strong outlook for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With only a few days left in 2022, visitor numbers in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are expected to break records as we end the year. The final numbers are not in yet, but so far, Visit Savannah says that they are expecting to finish 2022 with their strongest year ever.
wtoc.com
How to make a tasty salmon dish
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooking a little more at home may be one of your New Year’s resolutions. Chef Londonaire Visons shows us how to make a tasty salmon dish you can serve up at home. Chef Visons contact information:. Instagram: @Chef_londonaire. Email: soulstove2019@gmail.com. Phone: 912.724.0270.
WJCL
The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening New Year's Day on Coligny beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Taking a dip into the Atlantic in January for a good cause. The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening on New Year's Day on Coligny beach. “Hundreds and hundreds of people do this,” Jennifer Eden, event participant, said. “And if you’re a...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
wtoc.com
Making a holiday cocktail with Rocks on the Roof
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a good chance this drink will be added to your check list for the New Year or New Year’s Eve. And it likely involves a drink or two. So, WTOC stopped by Rocks on the Roof to learn how to make a fun drink for your party this New Year’s Eve.
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
wtoc.com
Union Mission’s warming center helps over 200 people over holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are set to dip below freezing again Tuesday night. Until it warms up, the Union Mission’s day center is offering people a warm place to stay with more beds to meet recent demand. The center opened earlier this month. They say they usually help...
wtoc.com
Keeping your New Year’s goal of working out
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are about three days from the New Year and as you finish up your list of New Year’s resolutions, do you plan to make this year’s goals actually stick?. For those of you who may have exercising more on your list, WTOC stopped...
yourislandnews.com
Pelican Plunge could be biggest yet
Annual event raises money for Friends of Hunting Island. Friends of Hunting Island’s 13th annual Pelican Plunge has a shot to be the most successful yet. The last Pelican Plunge was the biggest so far. The New Year’s Day 2022 event saw more than 500 people rumble down the Hunting Island beach and into the water and raised close to $5,000 for the Friends of Hunting Island (FOHI).
wtoc.com
Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some business have finally recovered after the pandemic drastically affected sales. “In the restaurant industry, in particular, we got hit pretty hard.”. 2020 and 2021 were difficult years for businesses like the Taco Stache in Pooler. But the more time that goes by, the more people...
wtoc.com
Tybee Polar Plunge returns this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to New Year’s Day on Sunday. The City of Tybee Island will hold its 24th annual Polar Plunge!. You can enter the New Year with a brave start and join those who will jump into the ocean at noon. If you plan on...
wtoc.com
Most searched google trends in 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What does Queen Elizabeth, Encanto, and the weather all have in common?. They were among the list of top Google searches in 2022.
Broken pipes on the rise—what you can do about it
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Broken pipes can be an unwelcome surprise as the temperature dips below freezing. The city of Savannah has received more than 100 calls to shut off water due to busted pipes in and under homes caused by the extreme cold over the Christmas holiday. Six major water main breaks also occurred, but […]
wtoc.com
Renegade Paws Rescue thinks of both ends of the leash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local animal rescue organization is trying to find ways to help the lives of people and their pets in the community. Jennifer Taylor, the director, and cofounder of Renegade Paws Rescue said that she has always loved animals. After working at different shelters throughout her life she soon realized that she wanted to have a more hands-on approach when it came to helping pets in need.
locallifesc.com
Five easy ways to update your home without major renovations
Looking for some simple ways to update your home in 2023? Bonnie Boyette of L+B Boutique in Bluffton shares five imaginative ways to refresh your spaces without tearing down walls or breaking the bank. 1. Give the fireplace a facelift. Paint is a great way to update an old brick...
