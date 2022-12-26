ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

wtoc.com

Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter might be the offseason for a lot of tourist destinations, but not Savannah and definitely not this year. One look at River Street and you can tell just how many people decided to call Savannah home for the holidays. “This is was one of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

'It was kind of a stressful situation': Holiday travel continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holiday travel chaos continues. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more. Traveler Christina Sanmiguel-Titman was stranded at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hours waiting on her flight. “It was kind of a stressful situation,” Christina Sanmiguel-Titman traveling South Carolina to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah named friendliest city in US by travel magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City of the South lives well up to its name, according to Condé Nast Traveler. For the travel magazine’s 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, 10 cities were chosen as the friendliest cities in the United States. Savannah took the number one spot. “It’s hard to say what exactly makes […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tourism sees strongest year ever in 2022, strong outlook for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With only a few days left in 2022, visitor numbers in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are expected to break records as we end the year. The final numbers are not in yet, but so far, Visit Savannah says that they are expecting to finish 2022 with their strongest year ever.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make a tasty salmon dish

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooking a little more at home may be one of your New Year’s resolutions. Chef Londonaire Visons shows us how to make a tasty salmon dish you can serve up at home. Chef Visons contact information:. Instagram: @Chef_londonaire. Email: soulstove2019@gmail.com. Phone: 912.724.0270.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making a holiday cocktail with Rocks on the Roof

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a good chance this drink will be added to your check list for the New Year or New Year’s Eve. And it likely involves a drink or two. So, WTOC stopped by Rocks on the Roof to learn how to make a fun drink for your party this New Year’s Eve.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Keeping your New Year’s goal of working out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are about three days from the New Year and as you finish up your list of New Year’s resolutions, do you plan to make this year’s goals actually stick?. For those of you who may have exercising more on your list, WTOC stopped...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Pelican Plunge could be biggest yet

Annual event raises money for Friends of Hunting Island. Friends of Hunting Island’s 13th annual Pelican Plunge has a shot to be the most successful yet. The last Pelican Plunge was the biggest so far. The New Year’s Day 2022 event saw more than 500 people rumble down the Hunting Island beach and into the water and raised close to $5,000 for the Friends of Hunting Island (FOHI).
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Tybee Polar Plunge returns this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to New Year’s Day on Sunday. The City of Tybee Island will hold its 24th annual Polar Plunge!. You can enter the New Year with a brave start and join those who will jump into the ocean at noon. If you plan on...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Broken pipes on the rise—what you can do about it

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Broken pipes can be an unwelcome surprise as the temperature dips below freezing. The city of Savannah has received more than 100 calls to shut off water due to busted pipes in and under homes caused by the extreme cold over the Christmas holiday. Six major water main breaks also occurred, but […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Renegade Paws Rescue thinks of both ends of the leash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local animal rescue organization is trying to find ways to help the lives of people and their pets in the community. Jennifer Taylor, the director, and cofounder of Renegade Paws Rescue said that she has always loved animals. After working at different shelters throughout her life she soon realized that she wanted to have a more hands-on approach when it came to helping pets in need.
SAVANNAH, GA
locallifesc.com

Five easy ways to update your home without major renovations

Looking for some simple ways to update your home in 2023? Bonnie Boyette of L+B Boutique in Bluffton shares five imaginative ways to refresh your spaces without tearing down walls or breaking the bank. 1. Give the fireplace a facelift. Paint is a great way to update an old brick...
BLUFFTON, SC

