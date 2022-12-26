Annual event raises money for Friends of Hunting Island. Friends of Hunting Island’s 13th annual Pelican Plunge has a shot to be the most successful yet. The last Pelican Plunge was the biggest so far. The New Year’s Day 2022 event saw more than 500 people rumble down the Hunting Island beach and into the water and raised close to $5,000 for the Friends of Hunting Island (FOHI).

