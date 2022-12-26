ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot hosts Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization December 30

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCYw3_0juzkPm800

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization is going to be hosting a competition.

According to a news release, the preliminary competition will be held in Minot at the ND State Fair Center Theatre on December 30 at 4 p.m.

The plans are to award scholarships and crown Miss Magic City and Miss ND State Fair with Outstanding Teen titles. Those titles will depend on the number of people who register.

Those that are newly crowned will compete at the state competition in June in Williston for the Miss North Dakota 2023 title and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2023. They will also be competing for scholarship money.

Notable North Dakota stories of 2022

A guest emcee will be Minot native and Miss ND 2022, Sidni Kast.

Candidates will compete in private interviews, talent, social impact initiative presentations, and the red carpet. The teen candidates will also have a fitness component.

Six – 12-year-olds will be able to participate in similar areas in a non-competitive format in the afternoon for the Princess Program.

Tickets will be $10 for anyone six and older and are available at the door. Those who attend will have the opportunity to vote for $1 for a People’s Choice, and that winner will receive a cash scholarship.

For more information, you can contact Steph at (701) 770-2459 or email missndlocals@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota Dollars for Scholars accepting 2023 applications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re getting ready to graduate from high school, or want a little help paying the rest of your way through college, keep an eye out. North Dakota’s Dollars For Scholars program will be accepting applications for the coming school year shortly. The North Dakota branch of Dollars for Scholars will […]
BISMARCK, ND
gowatertown.net

Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Morse Code of Weather: what are the criteria for a blizzard and why North Dakota is in ‘blizzard alley’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A storm must meet certain conditions in order to classify it as a blizzard. Sustained winds of at least 35 mph and considerable blowing or falling snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours make a storm a blizzard. But high snow totals aren’t necessary for a blizzard as strong winds can blow around loose snow already on the ground to reduce visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

ND Department of Commerce announces creation of ECCO office

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce (NDOC) has announced that they will be playing a major role in the creation of the North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office (ECCO) — an office where both industry experts and ND’s main energy groups to collaborate on advancing the state’s energy goals. Throughout […]
US 103.3

Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?

It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The games have begun at the North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Poker Championship and the prize is estimated to be $20,000. Sam Dickson, the 2008 champion who traveled from Canada, says he’s mediocre when it comes to reading people. ”I tend to try and guess...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

We’re making ND snowfall history

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’ve seen the snowiest October through December in recorded history. Find out how it stacks up to the snowiest winters of the year in this week’s Weather Whys.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakotans facing skyrocketing utility costs

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are facing skyrocketing utility costs. Higher fuel prices are increasing gas and electric bills as residents struggle to keep their homes heated. Costs for new power generation facilities and wind farms are also being passed on to consumers. January is typically the coldest month of...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy