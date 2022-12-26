ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Shell gas station sells 2 $100,000 lottery tickets

There were three $100,000 winning scratch tickets claimed or sold in the state on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Two of those winning tickets were sold from two different Shell gas stations. One of the $100,000 tickets was sold from the Essex Shell in Swampscott for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket game. It was one of 47 winning “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch tickets worth $600 or more claimed in the state on Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

Website claims Ames Department Stores to return in 2023

(WJAR) — A company that claims to be behind Ames Department Stores says it is resurrecting the chain. The company made the announcement on its website, writing, "Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023." Shannon de Molyneux, president of Cross Moline Ventures, told NBC 10 News that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WAFB

$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
SAINT AMANT, LA
iheart.com

Ames Department Stores Coming To State In '24

A former department store with multiple locations in Rhode Island is making a comeback. Ames was originally headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and went out of business in 2002. The company bringing the Ames store back, Cross Moline Ventures, says the first franchises will not be in Rhode Island, but...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Ann Arbor News

86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1

BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

