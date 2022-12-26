ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Encinitas council to take up public smoking ban in January

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council will consider adopting a smoking ban ordinance next month that would prohibit smoking in most public spaces, city officials have confirmed. Next month, the council will hear from city staff about the proposed ordinance, which would ban smoking in all public spaces, places...
ENCINITAS, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary

In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Looking back on an eventful 2022

Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each December we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on valleycenter.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!. #1.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy