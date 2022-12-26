Read full article on original website
Coast News
Encinitas council to take up public smoking ban in January
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council will consider adopting a smoking ban ordinance next month that would prohibit smoking in most public spaces, city officials have confirmed. Next month, the council will hear from city staff about the proposed ordinance, which would ban smoking in all public spaces, places...
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary
In January 2020, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, debuted their Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery). Since that time, it has grown exponentially not only expanding off the reservation into Ocean Beach, but they have also won many accolades both locally and nationally n the craft beer community.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 7: In the search for solutions to homelessness, how is success defined?
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Valley Roadrunner
Looking back on an eventful 2022
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each December we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on valleycenter.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!. #1.
Compost bins rolling out in January within City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — You may be wondering where your green trash bin is if you live in the City of San Diego. City residents were supposed to start composting this past summer, but the rollout has been delayed. San Diegans can now expect to start recycling food and yard...
theregistrysocal.com
36,161 SQFT Retail Center in San Diego Placed Up for Sale With $16.9MM Asking Price
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to be in high demand. Continuing to test the strength in the market, investors have placed a number of retail properties on the market in recent months. One property that was recently placed up for sale is the Heritage Towne Center in Chula Vista,...
San Diego hotels dealing with room cancellations after flight chaos
Several people unable to fly into town have been forced to cancel their reservations, but despite those cancelations, hotel owners say they’re bouncing back.
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
CHP reminds public of traffic safety laws taking effect in 2023
With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Orphaned CA black bear cub now safe at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center
SAN DIEGO — An orphaned California black bear cub is now safe and growing strong at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. The cub weighs approximately 30 pounds and appears to be in good health. The approximately 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish...
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
Locals Month: Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours
San Diegans looking to experience historic Old Town on a trolley can soon do so for free during the new year.
matadornetwork.com
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
