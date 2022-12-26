Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?
LeBron’s ‘tremendous’ Jimmy and Bam admiration evokes Miami Heat noise
The Miami Heat got another high-quality win on Wednesday night. Though the Los Angeles Lakers don’t look like anybody’s favorite to win a title or anything of that nature this season, they are still a tough task due to their roster. Featuring several guys who know how to...
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
Short-handed Pelicans make short work of Pacers, 113-93
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-93, on Monday night (Dec. 26). C.J. McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans,...
“You have to figure out a way to stay on the court” — JJ Redick discusses the one area that concerns him about the Memphis Grizzlies’ title hopes
The Memphis Grizzlies may be genuine championship contenders, but J.J. Redick has identified an unspoken area that could hold them back in their quest to win it all.
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pacers prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers lost 125-117 to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday. Darius Garland...
Norman Powell Shares Excitement to Play Toronto Raptors
Debuting with the Toronto Raptors in 2015, Norman Powell will always have a connection to that city and fanbase. Being a part of their first and only championship in 2019, Powell's connection to Toronto goes beyond what most players have with their former team. Set to face the Raptors in...
Lakers And Heat Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers hit the road and will look to get back into the win column against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. The Cavs beat the Pacers once already this season, 118-112 on Dec. 16. Here’s what to know about the matchup:
