Indiana State

Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?

FOX Sports

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WAFB

Short-handed Pelicans make short work of Pacers, 113-93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-93, on Monday night (Dec. 26). C.J. McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AllClippers

Norman Powell Shares Excitement to Play Toronto Raptors

Debuting with the Toronto Raptors in 2015, Norman Powell will always have a connection to that city and fanbase. Being a part of their first and only championship in 2019, Powell's connection to Toronto goes beyond what most players have with their former team. Set to face the Raptors in...
FanSided

FanSided

