When it comes to properly appreciating a figure as mythic as Pele, the reality of their career can get lost amid the reverence over time, so it is worth recalling something actually said about him on one of the days he played. This was to be one of his greatest days.In the hours before the 1970 World Cup final, Tarcisio Burgnich - about as grizzled an Italian defender as they come - kept repeating one phrase to himself.“He’s flesh and blood, just like me.”He’s flesh and blood, just like me.“I was wrong,” Burgnich later said. Pele had that day...

