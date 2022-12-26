Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Major Analytics Model Projects Bengals To Get Blown Out By Buffalo, Win AFC North
CINCINNATI — One major analytics model has the Bengals getting blown out of the water in Monday night's game against the Bills. ESPN's Seth Walder posted his final simulations for the regular season, and the Football Power Index spit out a 37-9 win for Buffalo. "The Steelers beat the...
Centre Daily
Bears Lineup Stability Elusive for Justin Fields
It's been 24 starts with only five wins for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All the while, there have been two coaching staffs, two different offenses, and three head coaches including interim Chris Tabor when former coach Matt Nagy had COVID-19. Fields has endured nine different starting wide receivers, four different starting running backs and 13 weeks when there were changes to the starting offensive line.
Centre Daily
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 17: First Look at Indianapolis Colts’ Offense
The New York Giants’ wish to secure a playoff berth will have to wait at least another week, courtesy of an ending that has become all too familiar for the franchise. On a Christmas Eve showdown in the Twin Cities, the Giants rebounded from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a 27-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion from Daniel Bellinger to tie things up with two minutes remaining.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Josh Allen: Top of QB List for Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become known as a play-making signal-caller that tends to run wild due to his mobility, but this has clearly worked for him during a steady rise toward being one of the league's best. He'll need to keep up at this and more when the...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Rams, Chargers to meet for first time in stadium they share. The Los Angeles Chargers will “host” the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the first time the two SoFi Stadium tenants will face off in the regular season.
Centre Daily
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Centre Daily
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
Centre Daily
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
Centre Daily
Xavier McKinney Designated to Return from NFI
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who has been on the team's non-football injury (NFI) list since returning from the team's Week 9 bye, has officially been designated to return and was allowed to practice with the team on Thursday. McKinney was injured during the team's bye while on vacation...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shea Baker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Rice Owls
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Former Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham Finally Earns 1st NFL Start. By Geoff Magliocchetti Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now
The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview
Here it is, New Years' weekend, with the long-awaited College Football Playoffs on tap for your Saturday Viewing pleasure. These four teams (TCU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan) have been working towards this since January when off-season workouts ensued. After a year of hard work and hard-fought wins accrued throughout the fall,...
Centre Daily
Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview
It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason. Of course, that...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
Centre Daily
Broncos CEO Offers Solemn Apology to Long-Suffering Fans
Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that the Denver Broncos' relatively new ownership group should want to take control of the franchise they have acquired. Protecting Walton/Penner group's world record $4.65 billion investment is logical, but when you add the extra $245 million the Broncos sunk into quarterback Russell Wilson, things get much more complicated.
Centre Daily
Bears Bring in Former Iowa Cornerback
The Bears brought in cornerback help on a Wednesday when they parted ways with a former first round draft pick. Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was waived by the Bears after five games and three tackles without a sack. They...
Centre Daily
Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row. If the playoffs started today, the Bills...
