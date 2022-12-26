The New York Giants’ wish to secure a playoff berth will have to wait at least another week, courtesy of an ending that has become all too familiar for the franchise. On a Christmas Eve showdown in the Twin Cities, the Giants rebounded from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a 27-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion from Daniel Bellinger to tie things up with two minutes remaining.

