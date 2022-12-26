Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
redlakenationnews.com
Two passengers cited for fighting aboard Sun Country flight after arrival at MSP
Police at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday cited two men for allegedly fighting aboard a Sun Country plane while it was sitting at a gate in Terminal 2. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine each were cited for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting.
willmarradio.com
Twin Cities airport crowded with frustrated travelers after flights cancelled or delayed
(Minneapolis, MN) -- People traveling out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport continue to face flight cancellations and delays. As of yesterday evening, 105 flights had been canceled in the past 24 hours. Hundreds more were delayed. Videos shared on social media show a packed airport with countless frustrated travelers. MSP isn't the only airport experiencing high volumes this holiday week -- nationally, thousands of flights have been delayed.
Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations
AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
fox9.com
Southwest Airline's cancellations continuing to cause problems
A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police. Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting. A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting. A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane. No passengers or crew members were hurt.
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
fox9.com
Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site closing on Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington on Friday, Dec. 30. The state-run vaccination site opened in February 2021 and has administered more than 236,000 vaccines, a release says. But now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations across the state, the site is no longer necessary.
fox9.com
Mail issues plaguing Twin Cities metro delivers some holiday letdowns
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Christmas looked different inside the Kittock household this year. Father Joe Kittock gifted his wife and daughter with empty boxes. Inside the boxes, a note said the gifts had yet to arrive. "Where are the packages?" Kittock wondered. In late December, he says his Lakeville...
Southwest flight cancellations at MSP Airport continue Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of travelers remain in limbo days after Christmas as flight cancellations and delays continue to plague cities across the country. Southwest Airlines is reporting a majority of those flight disruptions and canceled more than 60% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airline has said...
fox9.com
Minnesota Ice Castles opening date set, earliest in a decade
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ice Castles in New Brighton will open to the public on New Year's Eve, marking the earliest opening date in a decade. The frozen attraction — known for its slides, tunnels and sculptures — will open at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park couple warns others after close call with carbon monoxide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Maya King and Charlie Falk are counting their blessings this holiday season, after a close call in their St. Louis Park home that came to a head on Christmas Eve. "Our families almost woke up without us," Maya said. "I was actually slowly dying, and was...
myklgr.com
No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota
MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
Car mysteriously ends up atop snow pile in Minneapolis after winter storm
An oddity atop a snow pile in the Twin Cities has turned into a viral winter visual and an enticing Minneapolis mystery.
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
KARE
Winter activities to do around the Twin Cities this week
The warming centers at four Minneapolis Parks and Rec ice rinks are back open. Starting Tuesday, all rinks will be available with their holiday hours.
Eater
A Look Ahead at the Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most exciting restaurant debuts planned for 2023. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Patchy drizzle, snow possible tonight
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A patchy drizzle will turn into some snow Thursday afternoon, which could spell trouble for the afternoon commute. Thursday will be cloudy and a little damp with patchy drizzle becoming more of a light rain to light snow later Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Watch for evolving slippery spots for the evening commute as up to an inch of snow is possible by 9 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis delays clearing homeless encampment, fearing violent confrontation
(Minneapolis, MN) -- City officials are delaying efforts to clear a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis. A city spokeswoman says the site was supposed to be cleared yesterday, but there were concerns about a possible violent confrontation. The spokeswoman said the city is committed to "de-escalation." The city posted closure notices December 21st, saying residents needed to be out by yesterday. Camp residents say there are between 15 and 20 people living at the site.
