Read full article on original website
Related
Chef Kevin Belton's Recipes: Eggnog Bake and Crumb Topping
NEW ORLEANS — Eggnog Bake. Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish. If baking immediately, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut the bread into bite-sized squares. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, eggnog, nutmeg & vanilla extract. Add bread to the egg mixture, giving it a stir so...
Delish
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
We all love classic buffalo wings on game day, but sometimes we crave something a little bit more creative than the staple app, with the same buffalo flavors we know and love. Enter: Buffalo chicken meatballs. Ground chicken is formed into meatballs with breadcrumbs and plenty of seasoning, before being drenched in the signature hot buffalo sauce (we even added crumbled blue cheese to ours for a little extra oomph 😎). Ready in 30 minutes, these meatballs are a flavor-packed app you can have ready in no time, so you don't have to miss any of the big game.
Breakfast pasties recipe
This is a must try recipe. • 125g butter (room temperature) • 125g lard (room temperature) • 1 packet streaky bacon • 1 small carton of button mushrooms. • 1 tin of baked beans • A little oil for frying.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Pineapple Pie
Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
I Made Ina Garten’s Chicken Soup, and It’s Comfort Food for the Soul
If there’s one thing we can all learn from Ina Garten, it’s that quality ingredients really do make a difference. While she always reminds us that store-bought is fine, her elevated versions of simple, homemade cooking have proved time and again that occasionally splurging on a few special ingredients (rather than generic versions) is worth the time and investment.
Delish
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes at most Indian restaurants, and for good reason. This chicken dinner uses deeply flavored chicken thighs, simmered in an ultra-silky and aromatic sauce of tomatoes, cream, and cashews. The cashews lend a buttery nuttiness and great texture to the sauce in this recipe, but blanched almonds would also work well. For the ultimate weeknight dinner, spoon this dish over steamed rice or serve with warm naan.
Ree Drummond’s 11 Best Brunch Recipes Perfect for New Year’s Day
If you're looking to start the new year with a brunch that's worthy of a celebration, here are 11 of Ree Drummond's best brunch recipes to try on New Year's Day.
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Delish
Herby Garlic Butter Biscuits
We’ve never met a biscuit we didn’t like, but this garlic-forward cheesy version might just be #1 in our hearts. Tender and extra flaky on the inside (thanks to Land O Lakes® Salted Butter), they are perfect paired with soups and stews, made into breakfast sandwiches, or as part of the classic holiday spread. But be warned–these irresistible biscuits will steal the spotlight from even the most perfectly roasted turkey.
Six-ingredient easy microwave peanut brittle recipe for the holidays
Nobody will ever guess this foolproof peanut brittle recipe was made in the microwave, and it takes mere minutes. The holidays are busy enough without having to deal with fussy, complicated, overinvolved recipes. So when I discover something that is both tasty, and easy to make, I like to stick with it.
agupdate.com
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents
½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved) 8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated) 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally) Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.
Allrecipes.com
Prime Rib Gravy
The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls
The only ingredients you need to make Oreo balls are Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate. I first tasted this delicious recipe at a holiday potluck work party years ago. It tasted so wonderful I had to find out the recipe from my coworker's wife. I was amazed when she told me it only had three ingredients and no baking involved.
agupdate.com
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
butterwithasideofbread.com
BEST CHEESECAKE RECIPES
The great thing about making this sensational dessert is that it is such a versatile treat to make. You can experiment with different ingredients, you can modify the texture, taste, and consistency. You can make them in different sizes, full or mini, you can make baked cheesecake or no-bake cheesecake. Really, the possibilities are endless.
Ina Garten’s 10 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot Contessa Family Style’
The holiday season is the perfect time to revisit one of Ina Garten’s earlier cookbooks ‘Family Style.’
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies
(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
Comments / 0