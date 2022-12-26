Read full article on original website
New Detroit District ranger comes from Bend-Fort Rock District
DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Willamette National Forest is pleased to welcome Michelle King as the new Detroit District Ranger. Michelle comes from the Deschutes National Forest in Central Oregon, where she served as the Deputy District Ranger on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District. Michelle started her Forest Service career...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail
With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region. One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend. A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of...
These 20 new Oregon laws are going into effect in 2023
As 2022 comes to an end, Oregonians have some new laws to look forward to in 2023.
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
Oregon’s new paid leave program set to begin: Payments in start Jan. 1, benefits come in the fall
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon is joining the ranks of states providing paid leave for all workers. In January, employees and employers will begin paying into the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September. Karen Humelbaugh, director of the Paid Leave Oregon program for the Oregon...
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
What is the Oregon Outback?
For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
These Iconic 'Twilight' Filming Locations Actually Exist In Oregon & They're Free To Visit
The Twilight saga quickly became a global literature phenomenon and the movies were no different. The popularity brought stardom to the actors and gave fans another reason to fall in love with the sci-fi town. In fact, you can still visit the set locations. Although the harrowing story of vampires...
How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video
Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for Agriculture Representative
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is looking for an agriculture representative for its Fish Screening Task Force. Right now, ODFW has a Fish Screening Program that helps water users install and maintain fish screens to prevent fish from entering water diversions. In Oregon,...
Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading. They need funding to do it.
After 13 years of teaching, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not know the rule that determines when the letter g makes the hard “guh” sound versus the soft “juh,” until she started a year-long science of reading training her school district launched last summer. In...
New Oregon DUII law takes effect this weekend for commercial driving privileges
SALEM, Ore. -- New Oregon law involving impaired driving takes effect New Year's Day, a day commonly associated with celebratory alcohol. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is advising drivers with commercial drivers' licenses that they could lose their commercial driving privileges in Oregon for driving under the influence of intoxicants -- even if not driving a commercial vehicle at the time.
Reported COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Oregon, but hospitalized patients are rising
The Oregon Health Authority reported a 27% decline in the rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases reported in the state Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus, however, increased by 10%. This marks the third straight week of declining known infections, though officials say it’s difficult to gain...
