Redmond, OR

KTVZ

New Detroit District ranger comes from Bend-Fort Rock District

DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Willamette National Forest is pleased to welcome Michelle King as the new Detroit District Ranger. Michelle comes from the Deschutes National Forest in Central Oregon, where she served as the Deputy District Ranger on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District. Michelle started her Forest Service career...
DETROIT, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail

With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region. One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend. A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of...
BEND, OR
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA

Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
BEND, OR
News Talk KIT

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Robbie Newport

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
EUGENE, OR
hereisoregon.com

How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video

Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus

Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Funding is Required for Oregon Teachers Who Want to Acquire the Proper Methods of Teaching Reading

Oregon Teachers: Despite having taught for 13 years, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not learn the rule for when the letter g makes the firm “guh” sound as opposed to the soft “juh” sound until she began a year-long science of reading workshop her school district introduced last summer. Hess acquired this rule while taking the LETRS course, which stands for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. G only forms the “juh” sound when followed by e, I or y.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New Oregon DUII law takes effect this weekend for commercial driving privileges

SALEM, Ore. -- New Oregon law involving impaired driving takes effect New Year's Day, a day commonly associated with celebratory alcohol. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is advising drivers with commercial drivers' licenses that they could lose their commercial driving privileges in Oregon for driving under the influence of intoxicants -- even if not driving a commercial vehicle at the time.
OREGON STATE

