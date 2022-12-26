Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Football World Reacts To The Condoleezza Rice Announcement
Believe it or not, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will be involved in an NFL team's search for a head coach. On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that Rice will be a part of their search committee. For the most part, NFL fans are confused as to why Rice...
Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor
In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today
Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement
A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
ESPN Analyst Names 2 Potential Landing Spots For Derek Carr
It appears the Las Vegas Raiders could be parting ways with longtime quarterback Derek Carr later this offseason. The Raiders benched their ninth-year signal caller on Wednesday, seemingly preparing for a breakup at the end of the 2022 regular season. So where could Carr be off to next?. ESPN NFL...
Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision
Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time
It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt
On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement. He shared the news on Twitter. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote. Since...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
701K+
Followers
88K+
Post
410M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0