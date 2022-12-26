ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson

It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today

Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision

Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt

On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement. He shared the news on Twitter. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote. Since...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
