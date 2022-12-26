Michigan woman, 19, killed in 46-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike

A 19-year-old Michigan woman, Emma L. Smith of Webberville, was among four people killed in a 46-car pileup Friday in Ohio.

The crash occurred during the weekend snowstorm, just after 12:30 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike, eastbound Interstate 80, between state routes 53 and 4 in Gorton Township, and took the lives of four people and injured many others, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura in an emailed news release.

Authorities identified Smith on Saturday night, along with two others killed — Bernard Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon, and Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo. The name of the fourth person was being withheld until the family could be notified.

Smith was remembered in a Monday post on Facebook shared by Matthew Smith, who said: "It is hard for me to find the words to say that our sweet daughter, Emma Smith left this world on Friday December 23."

Troopers from the area, turnpike personnel and first responders from various agencies responded to the scene Friday, officials said. Buses were utilized to take those involved in the incident elsewhere to stay warm.

"Weather is considered to be a factor in the crash," officials said in the news release. "The crash remains under investigation at this time."

