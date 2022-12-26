ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech basketball entering 2023 with plenty of optimism

As December concludes and Hokie fans everywhere turn their calendars to 2023, both Virginia Tech basketball programs will gear up for respective runs at ACC titles on the heels of impressive starts to the season. Currently ranked seventh nationally, the Hokies' women's team sits at 11-1 on the year, living...
Moments of Excellence: Hokies win 2022 Blacksburg Regional

BLACKSBURG – As the 2022 calendar year comes to a close, Virginia Tech Athletics will spend the month of December celebrating the Hokies' standout achievements from the past 12 months in a campaign called "Moments of Excellence." The "Moments of Excellence" campaign will serve as a look back to...
DiNunzio set to compete in Patriot All-America Invitational

Becca DiNunzio, a senior leader of Virginia Tech's women's golf team, was raised in a military family. Recently, she was invited to play in the 2022 Patriot All-America Invitational, Dec. 29-31, in Arizona. DiNunzio's father, Robert, has served in the Navy for 33 years, making this opportunity even more special for Becca.
