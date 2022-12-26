ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Haus

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list

Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange

ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
The Game Haus

2022 Gator Bowl Preview

The 2022 Gator Bowl features the 8-4 No.21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the 8-4 No.19 South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is the 2022 Gator Bowl preview. No.21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) What started out very shaky for the Irish finished as a respectable season. Notre Dame knocked off four...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy