Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said.

Police have not identified the woman.

ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores about details on the investigation of the hit-and-run.

“We did find the vehicle. One of our officers lives close by the homeowner’s vehicle and we did locate the vehicle,” Flores said. “We’re just gathering all the evidence, putting it together, speaking to the persons of interest.”

Mission police added they have one person-of-interest they are interviewing, and will release more information as details as the investigation develops.

“At this point, the charges are still pending. We want to review everything and put it all together and bring closure to the family,” Flores said.

