Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months.
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to patients at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Members of the Janesville Jets hockey team on Wednesday delivered teddy bears to kids and dementia patients at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. The team collected the stuffed animals during a special game last month. Generous fans brought the animals to the game and threw them onto the ice, where they were collected and...
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
94.3 Jack FM
Miss America Passes Down her Miss Wisconsin Crown to Fond du Lac Woman
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — When Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke was named Miss America 2023 earlier this month, she needed to pass her dairy state crown on to the next woman. Kylene Spanbauer from Fond du Lac assumed the title of Miss Wisconsin 2022 on Monday. Spanbauer previously served as...
captimes.com
Q&A: New organizers of Madison's Lesbian Pop-Up Bar help queer women connect
In the 1980s, the U.S. had about 200 lesbian bars — a number that now sits at about two dozen. That’s why Madison’s Lesbian Pop-Up Bar (L-Pub for short) was created in 2015 — and why, when its creator announced it would shut down, three women stepped in to keep it alive.
fox47.com
Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo collecting used Christmas trees for animals
BARABOO, Wis. — Now that Santa has visited, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree. The Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo will take it off your hands, and the animals will thank you for your donation. Every year, the zoo collects Christmas trees after the...
Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
Channel 3000
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
nbc15.com
First Alert Update - Temperatures are on the rise, even into next year
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
nbc15.com
16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash
NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
nbc15.com
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A college student was saved at the last minute from losing tens of thousands of dollars to a scammer impersonating a Chinese police officer, the Madison Police Department reported Wednesday morning. According to the MPD statement, the phony officer inundated the student with phone calls, emails,...
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
fox47.com
Madison men's shelter sees less traffic than expected during winter storm, holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Staff at Porchlight’s men’s shelter staff were prepared to take in as many people as they had to keep them out of blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures, but they actually had fewer guests than expected. Beginning last Wednesday, shelters across Madison are implementing...
