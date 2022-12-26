ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to patients at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Members of the Janesville Jets hockey team on Wednesday delivered teddy bears to kids and dementia patients at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. The team collected the stuffed animals during a special game last month. Generous fans brought the animals to the game and threw them onto the ice, where they were collected and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann

Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Update - Temperatures are on the rise, even into next year

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. Birthday bells are ringing,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A college student was saved at the last minute from losing tens of thousands of dollars to a scammer impersonating a Chinese police officer, the Madison Police Department reported Wednesday morning. According to the MPD statement, the phony officer inundated the student with phone calls, emails,...
MADISON, WI

