Richford Arms tenants speak out about ‘unsafe living conditions’
Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex are saying that they’ve been living in unsafe conditions over the past few days, adding that more than 100 people living in the building on State Street were left without heat since Friday. Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex on State Street were in for a rude […]
Community Members Gather Donations for Girard-Area Families Devastated by Fires
Three families in western Erie County lost everything in house fires over the last week. But the community is stepping in to help, making sure the families don't go without during the Christmas season. Geraldine Hammond is among dozens of people who raced to the rescue this week, leaving donations...
Erie Water Works busy with breaks
Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
Clean Up, Damage Assessments Continue Following Record Breaking Blizzard
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – After parts of Western New York were hit hard by a record breaking blizzard, officials in Chautauqua County are surveying the damage and still helping many dig out and clean up. While we did get some major snow and ice in parts...
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
M.A.B.E.L. Glove Drive Keeps the Community Warm
Mabel Howard is doing her part to keep the community warm during the winter months. Howard is collecting gloves and donating them to anyone that needs them and cannot afford them. Mabel is not only Howard's first name but it's also an acronym for Mind And Body Education Link, which according to her means it's her duty to educate the community on what it needs.
Transformer Failure Blamed for Downtown Erie Power Outage
Many downtown Erie residents and businesses have been left in the dark due to a transformer issue. Gannon University, which lost power to most of the campus, said a transformer failure near Cathedral Prep is to blame, according to a message sent to students and staff. Penelec's outage map shows...
Erie firefighters find ways to deal with extreme elements
Anyone who can work outside has to be aware of what exposure to the elements can do to human skin. That’s even true for firefighters, who deal with the dual dangers of heat from the fire and the cold from the elements. Deputy Chief Jeff Carroll told WJET that firefighters must also deal with the […]
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
Change in Weather causing Plumbing Problems
The weather is expected to change from extreme cold and temperatures in single digits, last week, to potentially forties and fifties, this weekend. That quick change in temperature could bring issues to homes around Erie. According to Ben Feucht, the owner of Grape Coast Property Management, the weather could especially impact people who live on the lakeshore.
Upper Room Day Shelter reports overwhelming numbers
The Upper Room Day Shelter is reporting that the bitterly cold temperatures are overwhelming the number of people that should be staying in the shelter. There are two rooms at the day shelter that can each hold about 30 people at a time. The problem is, over the bitter holiday weekend, more than three times […]
Molly Brannigan's Forced to Shut Down due to Flooding Caused by a Burst Pipe
A downtown Erie restaurant is closed Tuesday night and might be for a while after a burst pipe flooded the building. On a typical Christmas week, Molly's Brannigan's on State Street would be packed with people, family and friends enjoying dinner and a drink downtown. But on Monday, an upstairs...
What's Cooking: Shrimp and Grits
Tampa officer terminated after video shows him dragging …. A Tampa police officer was terminated Tuesday after a video showed him dragging a woman into jail last month. Police respond to rollover vehicle accident in Wattsburg. Police respond to rollover vehicle accident in Wattsburg. Erie City Council passes 2023 budget.
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
Two men were found dead inside an east Erie apartment on Tuesday evening. The two men, ages 59 and 64, were found dead in an apartment in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Emergency medical crews were initially dispatched to the residence. The Erie County Coroner is investigating these deaths. According to the coroner, […]
Most of Presque Isle re-opens, rangers warn of winter hazards
After brutal winter weather forced officials to shut down Presque Isle State Park, it’s now mostly open. However, park rangers are telling folks to still be safe because there are still dangerous winter weather hazards you need to know about. Most of Presque Isle State Park is back open, but from Beach 11 to the […]
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
Richford Arms’ residents react to losing heat during holiday weekend
One local apartment complex now has heat, after leaving tenants in the cold the last couple of days. A maintenance worker with Richford Arms on State Street said that the heat is back on in the building for all the tenants, as a number of residents were not happy with the situation. Daniel Summerlin, a […]
Nine Erie County Organizations Receive $524,268 in Funding from Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority
Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded $524,268 to nine Lead Asset organizations in Erie County. Lead Asset organizations work to extend the long-term impact of gaming revenue in Erie County. The following Erie organizations are considered Lead Assets and received funding:. Erie Art Museum: $41,206.83. Erie Arts &...
Morning House Fire in Girard
Firefighters were busy at an early-morning fire that called out a large response crew. The fire broke out around 4:50 Tuesday morning at a home along Neiger Road in Girard. Everyone inside the home, including pets, reportedly evacuated from the home safely. The home appears to be a complete loss....
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
