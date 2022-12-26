ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailybadgerbulletin.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 am Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. ﻿ Crews...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison thief robs victim in her garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the suspect accused of robbing a woman while she was taking groceries out of car on Madison’s east side. After taking the victim’s purse and keys, the alleged thief almost immediately dropped them after he discovered the wallet had no money in it, the Madison Police Department report stated.
MADISON, WI
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods. The city typically gives out about...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MFD: No one seriously injured in Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Raymond Road Tuesday, though no one was seriously injured. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Raymond and Gilbert roads. ﻿ Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said an ambulance was dispatched to the scene but was later cleared because none of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
NEOSHO, WI

