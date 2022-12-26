Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 am Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. Crews...
fox47.com
Police and bars prepare for New Year's Eve crowds in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe. “We know everyone likes to go out and have fun on New Year’s Eve,” said...
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
Salvatore's Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison thief robs victim in her garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the suspect accused of robbing a woman while she was taking groceries out of car on Madison’s east side. After taking the victim’s purse and keys, the alleged thief almost immediately dropped them after he discovered the wallet had no money in it, the Madison Police Department report stated.
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open
MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods. The city typically gives out about...
MFD: No one seriously injured in Raymond Road crash
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Raymond Road Tuesday, though no one was seriously injured. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Raymond and Gilbert roads. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said an ambulance was dispatched to the scene but was later cleared because none of...
fox47.com
Dane County watershed improvement efforts removed 25K tons of sediment in 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s ongoing watershed improvement program “Suck the Muck” pulled an estimated 25,000 pounds of sediment from area creeks and streams as part of an effort to improve water quality and reduce the risk of future floods. The purpose of the county’s efforts...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
Woman who died after falling into ice-covered Rock River identified
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. — A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit was identified Wednesday. Billie S. Lin, 54, of Chicago died from drowning, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive. RELATED: Body of...
nbc15.com
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say
Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
