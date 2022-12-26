ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Outsider.com

Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Caught on camera: Moose loses both antlers at once

It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
HOUSTON, AK
Outsider.com

WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board

In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
a-z-animals.com

Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers

Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.

