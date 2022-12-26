ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

87-year-old woman killed in Christmas crash in Jefferson County

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152srw_0juzhsDI00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle car crash Christmas night Sunday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Claudette Autry, 87, was driving on Interstate 59 when her Mercury Grand Marquis collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by a man from Michigan.

Birmingham police: Two teens arrested for murder of 12-year-old girl

Autry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found that Autry’s car became disabled due to a previous crash that occurred moments before the two-car collision.

The crash occurred at 10:28 p.m. near the 115-mile marker on I-59, approximately three miles west of Hueytown. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested for allegedly killing family member

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly killed his family member during an argument. According to Birmingham Police, Clinton Ruffin, 40, was taken into custody on a murder warrant Tuesday. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer Police have made an arrest in the Christmas Day homicide of Clay Parker, 41. Investigators said he was stabbed to death in the 1700 block of 6th Alley. Timothy Searcy, 34, has now been charged in the case. He's being held with no bond under...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in stabbing in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Bessemer Christmas evening. The Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said officers were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. and arrived to find 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker dead.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG

Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Bibb County family loses home to fire just days before Christmas

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family of eight is rebuilding their lives after fire completely destroyed their home just a few days before Christmas. The Brent Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residential fire off Bearcreek Road at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a mobile home fully involved, resulting in a […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy