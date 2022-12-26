Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Man killed in Rowan County crash
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge. WATCH | Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves.
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
WTVQ
Man charged in 2021 Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is now charged with a murder that took place over a year ago on Oak Hill Drive in Lexington. Deonte Carter, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with the Dec. 17, 2021, murder of Devon Sandusky. Lexington police say Carter was...
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
WKYT 27
Body of missing Lexington woman found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found. The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday. Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette...
fox56news.com
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
WKYT 27
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022)
WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge. WATCH | Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. At the height of the outage,...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families with ornaments
Hopper Funeral Home in Knox County has established a new way to care for the families they work with.
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Justin Logan's forecast: Temperatures keep climbing. Improving your financial health for 2023. The week between Christmas and New Year's can serve as an opportunity...
kentuckytoday.com
Man in custody for one homicide charged with murder of another man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Lexington Police announced Wednesday a man already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center for one homicide case has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that occurred a year ago. Police say Deonte Carter, 25, is charged with murder...
WTVQ
Woman robbed at gunpoint by ‘multiple’ people on Cane Run Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by multiple people on Cane Run Road in Lexington. According to Lexington police, the woman was robbed in the 500 block of Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. The suspects ran away with her personal items. Officers...
WKYT 27
Many Nicholas County residents go days without water
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water. “We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers. Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some...
wymt.com
Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
WKYT 27
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
