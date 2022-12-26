Read full article on original website
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police Chase
Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter
Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
Seven Hills adding new service department vehicles
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City council recently approved the $63,900 purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 pick-up truck from Valley Truck Centers of Cleveland. The only question for Seven Hills Director of Public Service and Properties Jack Johnson is whether the vehicle will still be available. “It’s not like it...
Woman found in the snow: Harris Court
On December 25, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found lying outside in the snow for an unknown time. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the front yard on December 24. The man was dead on arrival. Lost property: Center Ridge Road. A...
Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
Woman leaves purse with gun in lobby of medical building: South Euclid Police Blotter
Failure to secure dangerous weapon: South Green Road. A patient at the University Suburban Health Care Center found an unattended purse inside the main lobby area Dec. 22 and responding officers located a loaded gun inside of it. A driver’s license inside the purse identified the owner as an employee...
Man gets hangry in the drive-through: Rocky River police blotter
On December 19 around 12:30 a.m. a Taco Bell employee reported a customer in the drive through was upset because the store ran out of the item he wanted to order. The man was gone before police arrived; and the caller said there was no violence or threats of violence.
School zone scofflaw lands in detention: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crash, warrant served: Chagrin Boulevard, Richmond Road. Beachwood police reported they were out at the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Dec. 19 with a Cleveland man, 62, showing a warrant through Pepper Pike for failure to appear in court on a school zone speeding charge. Pepper Pike...
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
Man picked up on warrant at tow yard: Mayfield Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 20, responded to Ken’s Auto Dec. 20 to remove some items from his towed vehicle but officers were called to the business after confirming he had outstanding warrants. He was taken to the municipal court to clear up his local warrant and Parma and Middleburg Heights...
Akron reopens application period for Citizens’ Police Oversight Board beginning Jan. 3
AKRON, Ohio – The application period for the newly created Citizens’ Police Oversight Board will begin early next week, according to Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council. The decision to reopen the application period on Jan. 3 comes as voters approved the Issue 10 charter amendment...
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
Unhappy resident reports neighbor made fraudulent claims with county: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Fraud, Rockland Drive: On Dec. 7, a Rockland Drive resident came to the police after discovering she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the woman, who said fraudulent claims were being made against her. She stated a neighbor was making false reports about her to Cuyahoga...
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
Traveler to Cleveland records airport police threatening to arrest Southwest customers
A family flying out of Nashville International Airport documented their encounter with an airport police officer who was threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting for details about their delayed Southwest Airlines flight.
Ohio Supreme Court: Cleveland doesn’t have to refund millions in traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The city of Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to drivers who improperly paid traffic-camera tickets between 2005 and 2009 because the motorists paid the fines without disputing them, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The 4-3 ruling likely brings an end to a case filed...
Victim of Middleburg Heights crash searches for mystery Good Samaritan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The accident happened last Friday afternoon during the blizzard. “Just hit a patch of ice and that was it,” remembered Tony Watson. “My car kept spinning and spinning and spinning and I tried so hard to gain control. It was surreal, it was almost like it a movie.”
Resident leaves loaded gun on trunk; neighbor finds weapon in the street: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Lost firearm, Winchester Oval: On Dec. 3, a Winchester Oval resident discovered his gun was missing. The man went to the police station where he told an officer the last time he saw his gun -- a Taurus .38 -- was earlier that day. At that moment, another officer was...
