Bay Village, OH

Related
Cleveland.com

Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter

Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
Cleveland.com

Seven Hills adding new service department vehicles

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City council recently approved the $63,900 purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 pick-up truck from Valley Truck Centers of Cleveland. The only question for Seven Hills Director of Public Service and Properties Jack Johnson is whether the vehicle will still be available. “It’s not like it...
Cleveland.com

Woman found in the snow: Harris Court

On December 25, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found lying outside in the snow for an unknown time. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the front yard on December 24. The man was dead on arrival. Lost property: Center Ridge Road. A...
cleveland19.com

Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
Cleveland.com

Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

