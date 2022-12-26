Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Whitt, Renee Williams
Helen “Renee” Williams Whitt, 61 of Glen Lyn, Virginia departed this life on December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on February 6, 1961 in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Kenneth Williams and Helen Geraldine Meredith Williams. Renee loved her family. She has...
NRVNews
Shupe, Barbara Porter
Barbara Carol Shupe, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Tessi Porter; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters. Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Leizear; children, Thomas Shupe (Kathryn), David Shupe, Charles Shupe, Marlana Light (Bryan); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Douglas Porter, Tim Porter, Stevie Porter (Robin); as well as a host of other family.
NRVNews
Gates, Savannah Hickman
Savannah Desire Hickman Gates, 32 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life in her home on December 24, 2022, entering the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in West Virginia on June 22, 1990, she is a daughter of Sandy Singh and the late, Douglas Hickman.
NRVNews
Shealor, Peggy Vaught
Peggy Vaught Shealor, age 78, of Blacksburg, died, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on September 10, 1944 to the late Minor A. and Lucille Jarrells Vaught. She was also preceded in death by her husband Marshall L. Shealor, one son, Clinton A. (Petey) Linkous,...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
NRVNews
Parkes, Alvin Earl
Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.
NRVNews
Belcher, Dale F.
Dale F. Belcher, age 83, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Peterstown, WV. Born August 7, 1939, in Monroe County, WV, he was the son of the late Dewey F. and Virginia Ellison Belcher. Dale was a member of the Ballard Baptist Church and a...
NRVNews
Muncy, Sr., Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor Muncy, Sr., age 76 of Riner passed away Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 10, 1946 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late John Asbury Muncy & Edith Virginia Keith Muncy. Paul is survived by his. Wife –...
NRVNews
Bowles, John Robert
It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
pcpatriot.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym
Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke street loses mail delivery after dog attacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dog versus mailman is an old trope, but in Roanoke, it’s having very real consequences. Residents on Northridge Street NE received a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) saying that their mail delivery was being cut off after a local dog attacked a carrier.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
wfxrtv.com
Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
wfxrtv.com
Fire at Bimbo Bakeries causes $2 million in damages
— ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $75,000 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
