Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.

DRAPER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO