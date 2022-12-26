ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than two dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than two dozen people died in western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD

In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]

Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
BUFFALO, NY
WOOD

Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll now at 28

While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy