Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm
What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Lake flakes fade as a major meltdown approaches across Buffalo and WNY
After nearly a season’s worth of snow in two storms, the Buffalo weather rollercoaster ride continues as lake effect snow is fading away and will be replaced by a major warm-up from the frigid cold that has gripped the region.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than two dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than two dozen people died in western New York...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD
In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
Buffalo Woman Checks Attic During Historic Blizzard To Find Inches of Snow Inside the House
A Buffalo New York woman discovered a horrifying sight in her home recently after a major blizzard hit the area. According to reports, the mother checked her attic as the storm was raging outside. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions weren’t going to be staying out of the home entirely. The snow found its way inside of the woman’s New York state home.
Bad News For Travelers, Buffalo Airport To Remain Closed Due To Blizzard
Travelers trying to leave Buffalo or get back home to Buffalo are delayed again. Due to the conditions brought on by the blizzard, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed. Travel has been disrupted nationwide due to winter storm Elliott. What should have been a busy holiday travel weekend...
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow drifts
BUFFALO, N.Y. - According to Erie County officials, a powerful blizzard that hit western New York over the Christmas weekend has killed at least 25 people. The worst storm in the area in 45 years resulted in cases of people found in snow banks, in their cars, or who died from cardiac events while clearing snow.
Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car
A woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in her car following the brutal winter storm that hit the city
Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm
The historic blizzard in Buffalo, New York, stranded a bus full of nine South Korean tourists and their driver. Alex and Andrea Campagna took them into their home and offered food and shelter. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch shares their story of kindness.Dec. 27, 2022.
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
WKBW-TV
A group of friends on snowmobiles save dozens of stranded residents in the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several residents became stranded in the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard and many people jumped into action to help. One man told 7 News he took to the streets to help but quickly found himself on the other side of the rescue. "You had...
Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]
Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
WOOD
Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll now at 28
While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
'Snow angel' takes in stranded travelers during Buffalo blizzard
One woman took seven stranded travelers into her East Amherst business to keep them safe and out of the snow.
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
