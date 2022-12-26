While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO