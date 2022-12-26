Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Newark area that began on Sunday night.

On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the report of a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Upon arrival, troopers located a single vehicle in a wooded area west of the roadway. Inside the vehicle, a 24-year-old male victim was located as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. During an examination of the victim’s body, a gunshot wound was located in the victim. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Detectives are actively investigating the location of the incident and potential suspects.

Southbound Route 896 was closed for approximately 10 hours while the incident was investigated.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

