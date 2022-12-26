ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Final look at injuries, roster for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roster movement prior to the Gator Bowl appears to finally be settled. Injuries, opt outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal have changed teams during bowl season, and South Carolina was not immune. With just about 24 hours left before the Gamecocks (8-4) take on Notre Dame, there’s a pretty clear grasp on the roster now.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

There have been a dozen or so bowl games already, but December 29 is when most of the fun ones actually begin. And one of those games is the Gator Bowl between South Carolina and Notre Dame, a pair of top 25 programs entering bowl season and two of the teams playing their best football right now.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lembo up for national award

The month of December continues to be a rewarding one for South Carolina Gamecocks special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. That’s a product of his strong work throughout the 2022 season. On Thursday, Lembo was named one of three finalists for Special Teams Coach of the Year by FootballScoop. South...
COLUMBIA, SC
thesunflower.com

Women’s basketball breaks school record ahead of conference play

The final non-conference game of the season solidified a 105-38 win over South Carolina State last night. The women’s basketball team broke the school record for largest margin of victory against SC State which was a 67 point difference. The record was 41 years old, set in 1981 versus Phillips.
ORANGEBURG, SC
northolmstedathletics.org

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Columbia 65 – 19

Tyler Zatta 13, Brayden Pavlus 13, Dylon Susan 9, Juelz Santiago 6,. Sonny Tutundzic 2, Matthew Bloomfield 11, Mohammad Ali 8,. Donovan Martin 1, Rayyan Hamdallah 2. 3-Point Goals: Tyler Zatta 1, Brayden Pavlus 2, Dylon Susan 1,. Matthew Bloomfield 1, Mohammad Ali 2. Free Throws: 8 of 9 for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Woman charged after altercation at Lamar High School basketball game

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges after an altercation at a high school basketball game in Lamar according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Darlington Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Dec. 13 deputies responded to an incident at Lamar High School during a girls’ basketball game. There was an altercation on the count which involved multiple players and a parent.
LAMAR, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
COLUMBIA, SC
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update

In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy