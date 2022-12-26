Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
Related
Final look at injuries, roster for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roster movement prior to the Gator Bowl appears to finally be settled. Injuries, opt outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal have changed teams during bowl season, and South Carolina was not immune. With just about 24 hours left before the Gamecocks (8-4) take on Notre Dame, there’s a pretty clear grasp on the roster now.
Beamer Ball Faces Biggest Challenge
In his latest press conference, South Carolina's special teams coordinator Pete Lembo discussed the difficulties Notre Dame's unit will create for the Gamecocks.
Xavier Legette Returning For 2023 Season
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette conveyed his intent to return for next season when talking to the media after Wednesday's practice.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
There have been a dozen or so bowl games already, but December 29 is when most of the fun ones actually begin. And one of those games is the Gator Bowl between South Carolina and Notre Dame, a pair of top 25 programs entering bowl season and two of the teams playing their best football right now.
Lembo up for national award
The month of December continues to be a rewarding one for South Carolina Gamecocks special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. That’s a product of his strong work throughout the 2022 season. On Thursday, Lembo was named one of three finalists for Special Teams Coach of the Year by FootballScoop. South...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s basketball hits road to play top-ranked South Carolina in Columbia
After a holiday break, Texas A&M women’s basketball will make its way to South Carolina to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. A&M has had a lopsided history with South Carolina. In the past 10...
thesunflower.com
Women’s basketball breaks school record ahead of conference play
The final non-conference game of the season solidified a 105-38 win over South Carolina State last night. The women’s basketball team broke the school record for largest margin of victory against SC State which was a 67 point difference. The record was 41 years old, set in 1981 versus Phillips.
South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement
Former South Carolina State women's basketball coach Audra Smith recently received a six-figure award after suing the school and its former AD. The post South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
northolmstedathletics.org
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Columbia 65 – 19
Tyler Zatta 13, Brayden Pavlus 13, Dylon Susan 9, Juelz Santiago 6,. Sonny Tutundzic 2, Matthew Bloomfield 11, Mohammad Ali 8,. Donovan Martin 1, Rayyan Hamdallah 2. 3-Point Goals: Tyler Zatta 1, Brayden Pavlus 2, Dylon Susan 1,. Matthew Bloomfield 1, Mohammad Ali 2. Free Throws: 8 of 9 for...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan met the most awesome little guy looking for a forever home
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – As we all know there are many pets in the Midlands that are waiting to be adopted and finally find their forever home. Levi is one of those little guys that is ready to put a smile on your face every day. According to Lexington...
WIS-TV
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
WMBF
Deputies: Woman charged after altercation at Lamar High School basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges after an altercation at a high school basketball game in Lamar according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Darlington Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Dec. 13 deputies responded to an incident at Lamar High School during a girls’ basketball game. There was an altercation on the count which involved multiple players and a parent.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0