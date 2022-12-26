How much snow did Middle Tennessee get on Monday? Here are the totals so far.

Monday morning saw Middle Tennessee residents wake up to another blanket of snow, adding to the treacherous conditions and subzero temperatures that have affected the area throughout the weekend.

Following Thursday night’s winter storm that brought subzero temperatures, rolling blackouts, dangerous roads and damaged water pipes, city employees and emergency crews worked to mitigate the damage despite another round of winter weather Monday.

The morning snow did not fall across Middle Tennessee evenly, however, as some areas only saw a half inch, where others saw up to two inches.

Here’s a breakdown of much of the Middle Tennessee snowfall, according to the Nashville Weather Service:

Cumberland County: 0.5 inches

0.5 inches Davidson County: 0.6-1.1 inches

0.6-1.1 inches DeKalb County: 0.5 inches

0.5 inches Maury County : 0.5 inches

: 0.5 inches Montgomery County: 1 inch

1 inch Robertson County: 0.7 inches

0.7 inches Smith County: 0.5-1 inches

0.5-1 inches Sumner County: 1-2 inches

1-2 inches Wilson County: 1 inch

Residents should expect to see intermittent flurries throughout the remainder of the day and into tonight.

Weather forecaster do predict an “onwards and upwards” trend, however, as temperatures are expected to rise steadily throughout the week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs around the mid-40s. By Saturday, New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be back around 65 degrees.

