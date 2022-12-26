ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How much snow did Middle Tennessee get on Monday? Here are the totals so far.

By Angele Latham, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJ0WJ_0juzhDSr00

Monday morning saw Middle Tennessee residents wake up to another blanket of snow, adding to the treacherous conditions and subzero temperatures that have affected the area throughout the weekend.

Following Thursday night’s winter storm that brought subzero temperatures, rolling blackouts, dangerous roads and damaged water pipes, city employees and emergency crews worked to mitigate the damage despite another round of winter weather Monday.

Winter weather: Winter weather continues with snow; temperatures to warm later in the week

The morning snow did not fall across Middle Tennessee evenly, however, as some areas only saw a half inch, where others saw up to two inches.

Here’s a breakdown of much of the Middle Tennessee snowfall, according to the Nashville Weather Service:

  • Cumberland County: 0.5 inches
  • Davidson County: 0.6-1.1 inches
  • DeKalb County: 0.5 inches
  • Maury County : 0.5 inches
  • Montgomery County: 1 inch
  • Robertson County: 0.7 inches
  • Smith County: 0.5-1 inches
  • Sumner County: 1-2 inches
  • Wilson County: 1 inch

Residents should expect to see intermittent flurries throughout the remainder of the day and into tonight.

Looking ahead: Winter weather continues with snow; temperatures to warm later in the week

What we know: What we know: TVA ordered rolling blackouts for the first time in 90 years amid freezing temps

Weather forecaster do predict an “onwards and upwards” trend, however, as temperatures are expected to rise steadily throughout the week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs around the mid-40s. By Saturday, New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be back around 65 degrees.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How much snow did Middle Tennessee get on Monday? Here are the totals so far.

Comments / 6

Related
wvlt.tv

Last icy night for a while before two rounds of heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That sun will feel great Thursday, but there could be *one* last night of re-freezing ahead. We’re venturing to the middle 50s through the end of the workweek. New Years weekend will be very warm but is marred by some rain. Another big slug of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable

Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires

UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
news9.com

Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front

Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wrwh.com

Snow Showers Possible Tonight

(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WKRN

Mt. Juliet family concerned about future of farm

A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. Rental car companies are seeing record call volumes for bookings after many flight delays and cancellations. Newsmaker: Goodwill end-of-year surge...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet man hoping to save farm from road development

While Mt. Juliet needs to contend with its growth and the associated traffic, a local man is hoping to keep that growth from cutting through his farm. Mt. Juliet man hoping to save farm from road development. While Mt. Juliet needs to contend with its growth and the associated traffic,...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy