ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

At least 5 hospitalized after overdosing at SF home on Christmas Day, authorities say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2AUQ_0juzh3iq00

The San Francisco Fire Department confirms to ABC7 News that multiple people overdosed at a private residence on Christmas Day.

Fire officials say they received a call around 2 p.m. for six patients initially in critical condition. They say it happened in the 1700 block of Post Street.

MORE: Researchers are honing in on potential fentanyl vaccine amid national opioid crisis

Five patients were taken to a local hospital and one was not transported.

All of the victims are adults.

At this time, there is no update on their conditions and officials could not confirm if fentanyl was involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0juzh3iq00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 11

Pat SF
2d ago

Very little info about the people involved.. High profile city hall types , as in Public Defenders ( i.e. J. Adachi , some years ago ) ?? Right in the heart of Japantown..

Reply
2
mayomama
2d ago

Why didn’t they take their time getting to the house. You know it’s just a bunch of junkies. Let them pass.

Reply
3
Gina Freitas
2d ago

Being wasted is a terrible mind to take at risk in your own life though .... My Revolution for 2023 is being healthy life....

Reply
2
Related
KRON4 News

Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Solo Rollover Crash in San Jose Leaves Driver in Critical Condition: SJFD

A solo vehicle rollover crash in San Jose left one person in critical condition late Wednesday night, according to a fire department official. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, where a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and landed upside down, fire officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Person hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time. For now, police said...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for a missing Livermore woman comes to a tragic conclusion

LIVERMORE -- The search for a missing Livermore woman came to a tragic conclusion Wednesday when her body was discovered in a local creek.Livermore police have been conducting an intensive search for Cindi Robinson ever since she was reported missing on November 21.They followed up on leads generated by 20-plus interviews and conducted numerous coordinated searches which included the use of interagency personnel, drones, a search and rescue dive team and cadaver dogs. Authorities have been focusing their efforts on the wilderness area along the Arroyo Las Positas creek in unincorporated Livermore.Information and investigative leads led detectives to believe this area was one that Robinson frequented and where she was reportedly last seen on November 19, 2022.  "Our officers located human remains in the creek, which were later identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as Cindi Robinson," Livermore police said in a news release.The terrain in the area surrounding the creek is dense and difficult to navigate. The cause and manner of her death were being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deputies investigate suspicious death outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center on Christmas

SAN JOSE – Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center on Christmas Day.According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of an unresponsive male lying on the ground outside the facility. When deputies arrived, they found the man unconscious and suffering from an apparent injury.San Jose firefighters and paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene several minutes later.Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Deputies said there is no threat to public safety at this time.The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.According to deputies, the cause of the death will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 404-808-4431.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Human remains found in creek identified as missing Livermore woman

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The remains of a missing woman out of. were discovered in a creek last Wednesday, according to investigators. Cindi Robinson, 60, was last seen on Nov. 19 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard. She was reported missing to police two days later.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman fatally shot outside Antioch home; neighbor person of interest

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed outside her Antioch home Tuesday afternoon according to police. Authorities said the victim's neighbor is a person of interest in the case and is in custody. The shooting happened was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART investigates video of teen spraying passengers with fire extinguisher

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police are investigating a video of a teen spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers and yelling cuss words that is circulating around social media. Posted on TikTok, the incident allegedly happened Christmas Eve. The video shows passengers begging the boy not to spray the toxic chemicals as he continually threatens them and ultimately fires the nozzle. A baby and a dog are among those targeted.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy