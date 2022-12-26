Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

The Auburn Tigers are on the verge of landing a class in the top half of the SEC for the first time in two seasons.

Another year, another great early signing period for the SEC.

As of right now, 13 of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference (sorry Vanderbilt) are ranked inside the top 35 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings - six of them inside the top 15.

It just goes to show that it truly does mean more in this league. Well, excluding postseason games not in the College Football Playoff. That's a conversation for another day.

Here is where every SEC team's class ranks heading into 2023.

1. Alabama National Rank: 1 Five Stars: 7 Four Stars: 20 Three Stars: 1 AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

2. Georgia National Rank: 2 Five Stars: 2 Four Stars: 23 Three Stars: 4 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

3. LSU National Rank: 6 Five Stars: 1 Four Stars: 21 Three Stars: 6 © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tennessee National Rank: 9 Five Stars: 1 Four Stars: 12 Three Stars: 13 Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

5. Florida National Rank: 12 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 19 Three Stars: 3 © Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Texas A&M National Rank: 14 Five Stars: 2 Four Stars: 11 Three Stars: 6 Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

7. South Carolina National Rank: 18 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 15 Three Stars: 10 Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

8. Auburn National Rank: 19 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 10 Three Stars: 12 Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

9. Arkansas National Rank: 22 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 8 Three Stars: 15 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

10. Ole Miss National Rank: 26 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 9 Three Stars: 7 Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

11. Kentucky National Rank: 28 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 9 Three Stars: 12 Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

12. Mississippi State National Rank: 30 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 4 Three Stars: 21 © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

13. Missouri National Rank: 35 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 5 Three Stars: 14 Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

14. Vanderilt National Rank: 54 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 1 Three Stars: 20 © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch