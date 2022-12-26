Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
It feels inevitable that the Alabama Crimson Tide will need a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Current Bama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien desperately wants to get back to the NFL. And it feels like he’ll have several opportunities to go back this offseason. There have already been reports...
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
With the college football season playing its bowl games and the NFL inching towards the playoffs, it's never too early to get a leg-up on the big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, and so far Mel Kiper is turning heads with his picks. The long-time ESPN draft guru recently revealed his top four players ...
A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Despite being a four-star in a tight-end heavy scheme who was with the program for two years, one New England-based Wolverine never found a rhythm in Ann Arbor. And now he’s headed home. Hailing from Needham (Massachusetts) St. Sebastian’s, former four-star tight end Louis Hansen was rated the No....
For most of the 2022 season, everything went perfectly for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee jumped out to an impressive 8-0 start this season — resulting in the program’s first ever No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings — before losing to Georgia in Athens. Despite...
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has struck an obscure NIL deal as the Tigers prepare to head to Orlando for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The redshirt freshman signal-caller inked a deal with Cheez-It as announced on Tuesday. Nussmeier will stay in the hotel room labeled “Cheez-It Heaven” leading up to the bowl game next week along with other opportunities with the brand.
We are just a few days out from Georgia and Ohio State facing off against one another in the Peach Bowl for the first round of the college football playoff. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes and are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing as well. The ...
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
