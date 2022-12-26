ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlPgR_0juzgx1E00

The Auburn Tigers are on the verge of landing a class in the top half of the SEC for the first time in two seasons.

Another year, another great early signing period for the SEC.

As of right now, 13 of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference (sorry Vanderbilt) are ranked inside the top 35 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings - six of them inside the top 15.

It just goes to show that it truly does mean more in this league. Well, excluding postseason games not in the College Football Playoff. That's a conversation for another day.

Here is where every SEC team's class ranks heading into 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNphS_0juzgx1E00

1. Alabama

National Rank: 1

Five Stars: 7

Four Stars: 20

Three Stars: 1

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGV3a_0juzgx1E00

2. Georgia

National Rank: 2

Five Stars: 2

Four Stars: 23

Three Stars: 4

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0zSa_0juzgx1E00

3. LSU

National Rank: 6

Five Stars: 1

Four Stars: 21

Three Stars: 6

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jdj9k_0juzgx1E00

4. Tennessee

National Rank: 9

Five Stars: 1

Four Stars: 12

Three Stars: 13

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23E829_0juzgx1E00

5. Florida

National Rank: 12

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 19

Three Stars: 3

© Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bWia_0juzgx1E00

6. Texas A&M

National Rank: 14

Five Stars: 2

Four Stars: 11

Three Stars: 6

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdWYz_0juzgx1E00

7. South Carolina

National Rank: 18

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 15

Three Stars: 10

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBcGB_0juzgx1E00

8. Auburn

National Rank: 19

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 10

Three Stars: 12

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kn6Vk_0juzgx1E00

9. Arkansas

National Rank: 22

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 8

Three Stars: 15

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYOQb_0juzgx1E00

10. Ole Miss

National Rank: 26

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 9

Three Stars: 7

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMH91_0juzgx1E00

11. Kentucky

National Rank: 28

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 9

Three Stars: 12

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXEEw_0juzgx1E00

12. Mississippi State

National Rank: 30

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 4

Three Stars: 21

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzZg2_0juzgx1E00

13. Missouri

National Rank: 35

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 5

Three Stars: 14

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsFd2_0juzgx1E00

14. Vanderilt

National Rank: 54

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 1

Three Stars: 20

© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

