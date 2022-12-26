ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cbs12.com

Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
cbs12.com

Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cool start to our day, with warmer temperatures into the afternoon. We're starting with a range of temperatures this morning. We are waking up in the 50s, 60s, and 70s this morning. Skies are mostly clear and most areas stay dry through the day.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
cw34.com

Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies warn residents about phone scam in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents in Martin County about an ongoing phone scam in the area. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said phone scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement with a notice that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PHOTOS: Two story home damaged in structure fire

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth. The call came in around 4:30. When crews arrived, they found a two-story structure with...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO seeks help looking for missing teen

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the publics help in finding Payton Colt. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeved silk shirt and black boxers. Deputies say she could be...
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach City Commission candidate injured by hit-and-run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community activist and City Commission candidate in Boynton Beach is hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night. According to a family friend, Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in Boynton Beach and was preparing to leave when a car hit him and the driver left the scene.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Protecting Our Water: Indian River County Commissioners vote to continue biosolid ban

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Commissioners are working to protect wildlife off our coast. The board voted unanimously to extend the moratorium on land treatment with Class B biosolids. The biosolids, essentially human sewage, contain phosphorus and nitrogen that promote algal blooms. Those can nullify food sources for manatees and other creatures.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
BOCA RATON, FL

