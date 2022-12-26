Read full article on original website
Inspections: 14 Palm Beach County restaurants get perfect scores
For the week of Dec. 19, Florida inspectors gave perfect marks to these 14 Palm Beach County restaurants and other food service providers:. Boca Grove Island Bar, 21350 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Boca Grove Food Truck, 21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Rocksteady Steakhouse, 60 N.W. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Chef...
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cool start to our day, with warmer temperatures into the afternoon. We're starting with a range of temperatures this morning. We are waking up in the 50s, 60s, and 70s this morning. Skies are mostly clear and most areas stay dry through the day.
Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
Deputies warn residents about phone scam in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents in Martin County about an ongoing phone scam in the area. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said phone scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement with a notice that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The...
K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
PHOTOS: Two story home damaged in structure fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth. The call came in around 4:30. When crews arrived, they found a two-story structure with...
24 Haitian migrants in custody after 'smuggling event' in Palm Beach Shores
Two dozen Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after the boat in which they were traveling came ashore behind a Marriott Vacation Club on Singer Island.
Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
PBSO seeks help looking for missing teen
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the publics help in finding Payton Colt. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeved silk shirt and black boxers. Deputies say she could be...
Boynton Beach City Commission candidate injured by hit-and-run driver
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community activist and City Commission candidate in Boynton Beach is hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night. According to a family friend, Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in Boynton Beach and was preparing to leave when a car hit him and the driver left the scene.
Protecting Our Water: Indian River County Commissioners vote to continue biosolid ban
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Commissioners are working to protect wildlife off our coast. The board voted unanimously to extend the moratorium on land treatment with Class B biosolids. The biosolids, essentially human sewage, contain phosphorus and nitrogen that promote algal blooms. Those can nullify food sources for manatees and other creatures.
No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
