FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO