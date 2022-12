Marty was born in Marion on November 19, 1943, a son of the late Rozelda (Otto) and Luther Hunt. Marty served his country in the U.S. Navy. He remained active in the Antwerp VFW, making sure that other veterans received military honors. Marty will always be remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit! He could find humor in just about anything. Although he worked at BF Goodrich and Dooley Funeral Home, after retirement, he took the most pride in the love he had for his family. Burma Shave!

ANTWERP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO