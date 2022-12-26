Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
foxla.com
Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023 details announced
LOS ANGELES - The 2023 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure is just around the corner!. The annual festival will take place March 3 to April 25, 2023. Modeled after the successful EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, attendees can expect a similar experience, but California style!. SUGGESTED: Disney...
Mega Millions ticket worth $245,984 sold in Glendale; jackpot climbs to $640 million
While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County. The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. The ticket is worth $245,984 and […]
foxla.com
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
orangecountytribune.com
6 people, 6 dogs are rescued
Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
foxla.com
Remembering P-22: Memorial planned for LA's celebrity mountain lion at Greek Theatre
LOS ANGELES - A "celebration of life" for famed Southland mountain lion P-22 will be held at the Greek Theatre next month, honoring the cat who made Griffith Park his home and became the face of the endangered Southern California lion population. The free event is scheduled for noon on...
foxla.com
End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022
LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
foxla.com
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall
LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
foxla.com
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one resident in Glendale wakes up $245K richer
LOS ANGELES - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing. No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, and that means the grand prize for Friday's drawing will grow to $640 million. The numbers in Tuesday night's drawing were 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, with the mega number...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
foxla.com
West Hills restaurant gets license revoked after underage employee was involved in fatal DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A sushi restaurant in West Hills had their license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) after the restaurant served alcohol to an underage employee who was involved in a deadly crash. According to investigators with ABC, a manager and server at Kyoto Sushi...
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
foxla.com
No-burn order extended through Tuesday in much of SoCal
LOS ANGELES - The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least...
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
Residents re-enter burning home in Buena Park to search for cat; 3 hospitalized
Three people were hospitalized Monday after re-entering a burning home in Buena Park to search for their cat, fire officials said. The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive. All six occupants had safely evacuated the home, which was well-involved in fire, but some of them re-entered to […]
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
