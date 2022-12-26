ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023 details announced

LOS ANGELES - The 2023 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure is just around the corner!. The annual festival will take place March 3 to April 25, 2023. Modeled after the successful EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, attendees can expect a similar experience, but California style!. SUGGESTED: Disney...
orangecountytribune.com

6 people, 6 dogs are rescued

Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022

LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
BUENA PARK, CA
foxla.com

No-burn order extended through Tuesday in much of SoCal

LOS ANGELES - The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

