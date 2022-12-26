Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'
Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews. Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end. The Steelers head coach views...
Deadspin
IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 6: Cleveland Browns and fans
It feels like we’ve spent all year, or at least a significant portion of it, talking about how terrible Cleveland Browns fans have been. Pre their team’s signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson, we were all able to laugh at their fans as loveable, delusional losers who thought they were going to get to the top of the mountain with Baker Mayfield. They weren’t as harmless as, say, Chargers or Seahawks fans, but they weren’t going to hurl battery-laden snowballs at Santa Claus, either.
T.J. Watt’s instant reaction to J.J. Watt’s NFL retirement announcement
The NFL was hit with some big news on Tuesday when JJ Watt announced that this season would be his last. The legendary defensive end plans to call it a career after 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. His brother, TJ Watt, was among the many football fans to react to the news.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
NFL Reportedly Considering Significant Officiating Change
The push for full-time officials in the NFL is reportedly gaining traction, per ProFootballTalk. The idea behind this push is to make sure that all officials are as unbiased as possible, with not outside distractions from other professions. When/if this change happens, the league could gradually phase in the new...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
Taylor Heinicke Reacts To Being Benched For Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke's run as the starting quarterback of the Commanders has ended. On Wednesday, the team officially announced that Carson Wentz will start against the Browns this weekend. This wasn't a surprising decision from Ron Rivera. He benched Heinicke during last weekend's game against the 49ers. Speaking to the media...
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange
ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired
After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
