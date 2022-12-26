Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Related
Sunny and a little warmer for Christmas, another freeze tonight
Temps warmed above freezing today, with sunshine for Christmas across Southeast Louisiana. “We woke up with temperatures in the 20s for everyone except in the New Orleans metro, where it was in the low 30s,”
WDSU
Cold today, but a warming trend begins
NEW ORLEANS — Grab the hot chocolate and throw on your favorite Christmas sweater. It’s cold! However, today won’t be as cold as the past few days. Under wall to wall sunshine, highs will range from 43-46 degrees. It will be calm on the Northshore, but there will be a breeze on the South Shore that will bring wind chills into the 30s.
NOLA.com
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?
After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
fox8live.com
Freezing temperatures spur boil water advisories in some locations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A handful of local government agencies have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend, as sub-freezing temperatures have caused pipe and water main breaks that reduced water pressures below system safety levels. Customers in the following areas are warned not to consume water unless it has...
fox8live.com
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast, officials say. Crews are searching for four passengers who were aboard a helicopter that went down about 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish on Thurs., Dec. 29.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
fox8live.com
Algiers tornado victim shares miraculous story of survival after being picked up by twister
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hospitalized Algiers woman with a terrifying tale of survival said she hopes her story can serve as a warning to others to take tornadoes seriously. Jette Ussin, 59, said she was riding her bike to a corner store near her Tita Street residence on Dec. 14, intending to stock up on some soda with which to ride out the day’s severe weather.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
NOLA.com
As Cantrell pushes climate goals, challenges arise with greening the city fleet
Progress is slowgoing on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s goal of weaning the city’s vehicle fleet away from fossil fuels, a core strategy laid out by the administration in its plan to run the city entirely on green energy by 2050. Every one of the city’s 1,699 vehicles still depends...
wbrz.com
Heavy smoke appears over New Orleans as crews battle massive car fire Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - Heavy black smoke filled the New Orleans skyline Monday afternoon as crews worked to extinguish a huge car fire. According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air, visible to those miles away across the city.
NOFD: Fire reported inside the Superdome discovered to be construction related
The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) is reporting a fire inside the Superdome. In a tweet around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the NOFD said there was a construction fire in the walls.
fox8live.com
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
uptownmessenger.com
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Comments / 0