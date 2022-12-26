ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Cold today, but a warming trend begins

NEW ORLEANS — Grab the hot chocolate and throw on your favorite Christmas sweater. It’s cold! However, today won’t be as cold as the past few days. Under wall to wall sunshine, highs will range from 43-46 degrees. It will be calm on the Northshore, but there will be a breeze on the South Shore that will bring wind chills into the 30s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?

After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Freezing temperatures spur boil water advisories in some locations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A handful of local government agencies have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend, as sub-freezing temperatures have caused pipe and water main breaks that reduced water pressures below system safety levels. Customers in the following areas are warned not to consume water unless it has...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says

One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Algiers tornado victim shares miraculous story of survival after being picked up by twister

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hospitalized Algiers woman with a terrifying tale of survival said she hopes her story can serve as a warning to others to take tornadoes seriously. Jette Ussin, 59, said she was riding her bike to a corner store near her Tita Street residence on Dec. 14, intending to stock up on some soda with which to ride out the day’s severe weather.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

