WALB 10
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
WALB 10
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer.
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday.
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water
Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in Midway going on four days of no to very little water pressure. The problem started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon was not yet resolved.
WALB 10
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones
Douglas paramedic's family in need after fire destroys home.
floridapolitics.com
NWF Health Network hosts emotional Christmas adoption ceremonies
Six children officially found their forever families. NWF Health Network hosted its annual Christmas adoption ceremonies Christmas morning. Six children, including two sets of siblings, officially found their forever homes. The Christmas ceremonies follow others on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve in Tallahassee and Pensacola. In all, 19 children were adopted.
Quincy family loses home in house fire on Christmas Eve
The Lockwood Family loss their home on Carter Road on Christmas Eve due to a fire that spread from the backyard to their house.
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it's something they haven't had in recent years.
WALB 10
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
Phoebe encourages primary care commitment in new year
ALBANY — Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings — all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called 911.
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a woman dead in a parking lot. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments at 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD. No arrests have been made as of this update.
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission to reopen the emergency room.
WALB 10
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
riverbendnews.org
Missing Wellborn woman’s body possibly found in Hamilton County
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigators located the remains of a female just off Highway State Road 6 in Hamilton County. The SCSO is waiting for positive identification from the medical examiners office in Jacksonville, Fla. Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John suspects it is Deborah Lanham, 59-years-old of Wellborn, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Lowndes County hold 'Bring One for the Chipper' Christmas tree recycling event
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County is holding a "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6.
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
