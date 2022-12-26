ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar

Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones

Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. She and her children spent Christmas in a hotel. They're currently still in a hotel because of the mold-infested home. South Georgia businesses...
VALDOSTA, GA
floridapolitics.com

NWF Health Network hosts emotional Christmas adoption ceremonies

Six children officially found their forever families. NWF Health Network hosted its annual Christmas adoption ceremonies Christmas morning. Six children, including two sets of siblings, officially found their forever homes. The Christmas ceremonies follow others on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve in Tallahassee and Pensacola. In all, 19 children were...
PENSACOLA, FL
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe encourages primary care commitment in new year

ALBANY — Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings — all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a woman dead in a parking lot. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments at 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD. No arrests have been made as of this update. Eyewitness...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
VALDOSTA, GA
riverbendnews.org

Missing Wellborn woman’s body possibly found in Hamilton County

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigators located the remains of a female just off Highway State Road 6 in Hamilton County. The SCSO is waiting for positive identification from the medical examiners office in Jacksonville, Fla. Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John suspects it is Deborah Lanham, 59-years-old of Wellborn, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy