alaskapublic.org
Troopers fatally shoot armed Fairbanks man
Alaska State Troopers have identified two troopers who fatally shot an armed, wanted man in Fairbanks last week. According to an AST dispatch, Troopers Drew Massey and Giovanni Sommers fired Friday on 20-year-old Fairbanks resident Patrick Alexander. Massey has been with AST for three years, and Sommers was hired five months ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions Wednesday as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement...
kinyradio.com
Main drug supplier to Fairbanks convicted
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22. The counts included first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Investigators from...
alaskapublic.org
Sundance funds film on man’s 2017 killing by Fairbanks law enforcement
A documentary film is being made about an Alaska Native man who was fatally shot in Fairbanks by law enforcement officers in December 2017. Family members of Cody Eyre say they’re developing the documentary to share who he was and what happened to him, but also to effect change in how calls for mental health issues are responded to. Eyre’s sister Samantha Harrison received funding from the Sundance Film Festival and Time Entertainment to create the film.
alaskapublic.org
Homeless man dies in Fairbanks during 50-below wind chill
A Fairbanks man who was living in a tent in the woods was found frozen to death during last week’s extreme cold snap. Troopers identified the man in an online dispatch as 55-year-old Charles Akiviana of Fairbanks. They said they got a call on Friday morning from a man staying at a hotel off Old Airport Way reporting that he’d discovered a frozen body in a snowbank.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Scam Facebook post circulating nationwide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole Police Department has received calls about a post that appears on one of the local For Sale Facebook pages in circulation in Interior Alaska. While this post looks legit, it is a scam. This image and the text included with it is a...
The Largest Ice Museum In The World Is Here In Alaska And It’s Absolutely Magical
The Aurora Ice Museum, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is a unique attraction that allows visitors to experience the beauty of ice in a whole new way. The museum is built entirely out of ice and features ice sculptures, ice walls, and ice chandeliers. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, especially during the winter months when the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape is enhanced by the cold and snowy weather.
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
