Castleton, VT

newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Starksboro home destroyed by fire

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile home in Starksboro was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. Fire officials say it started on the porch at 114 Mason Hill North just before 7:30 a.m. Several departments were called to help battle the blaze. The people inside got out safely but officials say...
STARKSBORO, VT
NECN

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
CASTLETON, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash into Norwich river leads to DUI #2, warrant charges

NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested on a warrant following a crash in Norwich on Christmas Day. The single-vehicle crash into the river took place on River Road at around 12:25 p.m. Police say that Cody Hardy was operating a 2011 Ford Focus when he went...
NORWICH, VT
mynbc5.com

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Vt. — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Roxbury around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner of the home, his girlfriend and five children were inside watching a movie when they noticed that the wood stove had somehow set fire to the wall, according to officials.
ROXBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Multiple cars vandalized near Berlin Amtrak Station

Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.
BERLIN, VT
newportdispatch.com

VSP trooper placed on paid leave amid evidence room theft investigation

WATERBURY — The Vermont State Police has suspended a trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks amid an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct. The allegations center on the possible theft of items from the temporary evidence storage room at the barracks. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room. Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19. Police...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Animal Sanctuary damaged in weekend storm

It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early...
SHREWSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft

Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH

