COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3), which rebounded from a poor-shooting first half to finish at 52%. Zed Key had 10 rebounds with nine points and three blocks. Garrett Hicks scored 11 points with six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (4-9), who have lost three straight games, all to Power 5 teams. Sensabaugh, chosen Big Ten freshman of the week the past two weeks, was 9-of-14 shooting while Sueing was 6 of 8. The two combined for 22 of Ohio State’s 54 second-half points after the Buckeyes led by just three at halftime. Ohio State went ahead by double figures for good after a 13-3 run to lead by 19 with 10 minutes remaining.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO