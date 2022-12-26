Snoqualmie, Blewett Pass reopen, Stevens remains closed

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several mountain passes across Washington are back open after experiencing temporary closures.

Blewett Pass on US 97 has reopened after a jack-knifed semi truck blocked all lanes near Ingalls Creek Road.

The crash has been cleared, and drivers are advised to use traction tires, keep headlights on, and give plenty of room between you and other cars.

Snoqualmie Pass also reopened on Christmas Day after closing due to freezing rain. The pass is looking much better now, but snow chains are required for all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Stevens Pass, however, is still closed. Stevens currently has icy conditions due to freezing rain.

Crews are working on clearing and breaking up the ice, along with cleaning the roads on Tumwater Canyon after over a dozen snow slides.

There is still no estimated time for reopening for Stevens Pass. It will likely remain closed through Tuesday.

Idaho passes, on the other hand, look great and should remain fine for getting across.

You can check Washington’s up-to-date pass conditions here .

