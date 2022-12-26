ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Judge rules no-cash bail policy in Illinois unconstitutional

(NewsNation) — An Illinois judge has struck down portions of a state law that ended cash bail, delivering a win to prosecutors who argued the legislation would harm public safety. Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington is expected to issue his ruling Thursday morning, but the Kankakee County state’s attorney...
wdbr.com

GOP: Expect “chaos”

While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
wyso.org

Illinois will become the first state to do away with cash bail

We turn to two states now that are making changes to law enforcement practices. On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end the cash bail system completely. As Mawa Iqbal from member station WBEZ reports, the state's Pretrial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package facing fierce Republican opposition.
Fox 32 Chicago

What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Unless a judge steps in, Illinois is poised to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, expanding an approach that has seen some success across the country even as it’s been vilified here. In a barrage of attack ads before last month’s elections, the...
WIFR

New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
The Center Square

Illinois Year In Review: Voters approved labor amendment in 2022

(The Center Square) – Voters in 2022 approved changing the Illinois Constitution with the passage of Amendment 1. The top question on the November ballot asked voters to enshrine in the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages and work conditions, and prohibit laws regulating what can be negotiated. Amendment 1 was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast. ...
wdbr.com

More Illinoisans can log on

You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
