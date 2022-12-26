Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome scores 17 to help key GSW rally, win over Utah Jazz
Ty Jerome had a big night, scoring 17 points in 30 minutes off the bench, and helped key a late Golden State rally in a 112-107 win over Utah on Wednesday. Jerome, a 2019 UVA hoops alum, was 7-of-14 from the floor and pulled down a season-high seven rebounds. The...
BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game
Jalen Brunson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.
Augusta Free Press
The sky isn’t falling: Virginia Basketball fans just need to relax already
I’m just gonna go ahead and say it. Virginia basketball fans have become spoiled. Don’t believe me? Just scroll through any recent related social media posts and comments — if you didn’t know any better, you’d think the sky was falling. You might think that...
Augusta Free Press
Former UVA Football standout Oday Aboushi fined after postgame fight
The big fight that marred the postgame following the Los Angeles Rams’ 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday involved UVA football alum Oday Aboushi. The NFL originally handed down one-game suspensions for Aboushi, a Rams offensive lineman, and Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, but on Wednesday, the league reduced the discipline to fines – a $50,000 fine on Gregory, and a $12,000 fine on Aboushi.
Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves
Alex Rodriguez’s efforts to take full control of the Minnesota Timberwolves are continuing on schedule. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore exercised their option to purchase another 20 percent share of the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two had until the end of Saturday... The post Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers welcome Aleksander Barkov (knee) back to lineup
Top-line center Aleksander Barkov and defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Radko Gudas all returned to the Florida Panthers’ lineup for Thursday’s
