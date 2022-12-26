Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event
– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Ripped Off WWE Legend
Former WCW authority figure and NWO member Eric Bischoff has weighed in on CM Punk, saying that Punk ripped off Hulk Hogan. Bischoff oversaw the renaissance of Hogan’s career during the latter’s time in WCW, when he turned heel for the first time in his career and ushered in the wrestling boom period of the 1990s.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Let Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle Great Muta After Vince McMahon Rejected It
Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has a deep love for Japanese wrestling in general and so it comes as no surprise, Nakamura is very excited about his upcoming match against The Great Muta. In fact, Vince McMahon initially declined Nakamura’s request for the match, which Triple H eventually approved.
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Were Once Told They Look Too Similar To Roman Reigns
The Usos are undoubtedly one of the most accomplished tag teams in the history of WWE. They continue to break records and ensure they are future WWE Hall of Famers. However, things weren’t always so good for them. In fact, they were once told they looked too similar to Roman Reigns, being his cousins.
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
411mania.com
PPW Holiday in Hollywood Results: John Morrison, Alan Angels & More In Action
Pandemonium Pro Wrestling held their Holiday in Hollywood show on Wednesday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:. * Gen Z Championship Match: Wicked Wickett def. Serpentico. * Moshpit Battle Royale: Allan Breeze won, last...
411mania.com
Various News: Pre-Sale Code for WWE Return to Madison Square Garden, Bushwhackers Memoir On Kindle, Bob Orton Set For Convention Appearance
– WWE has a pre-sale for the next show at Madison Square Garden on March 12 for a RAW and Smackdown supershow. The code is WWEMSG. – The Bushwhackers’ memoir is now available, including on Kindle. – Cowboy Bob Orton will appear at the Ft. Lauderdale Comic Con on...
411mania.com
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
411mania.com
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
411mania.com
Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE
– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22
-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!. -No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.
411mania.com
AEW News: Adam Cole Plays Garfield Kart, Elevation Highlights, Claudio Castagnoli & Yuka Sakazaki Celebrate Birthdays
– AEW released the following clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:. – AEW wished Claudio Castagnoli and Yuka Sakazaki happy birthdays today:
411mania.com
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
411mania.com
KAIRI On The Importance Of Her Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Facing Tam Nakano
KAIRI is set to defend the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first title defense at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she recently talked about the importance of the match and more. KAIRI spoke with NJPW for a new interview promoting the match against Tam Nakano, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury
Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot. There’s no word on when...
Comments / 0