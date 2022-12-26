ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event

– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
Cain Velasquez Says He’s Spoken With Daniel Cormier About Doing a Match in AAA

– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is planning to work additional upcoming dates with AAA. While speaking to Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Velasquez revealed he’s spoken to Daniel Cormier about doing a match with him in AAA. He stated the following (via Fightful):
Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury

Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot. There’s no word on when...
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division

– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Competes, More

WWE held its annual live event in Madison Square Garden on Monday, featuring an appearance by Bray Wyatt and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium. * Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma. * Jinder Mahal...
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum

– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT

– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW New Year’s Smash

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has the ‘New Year’s Smash’ theme. It will include the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere, Match 6 in Best of 7 Series: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Ruby Soho & Willow...
MJF Comments on ESPN Pro Wrestling Award for Promo Artist of the Year

– ESPN published its 2022 Wrestling Awards. AEW World Champion MJF was awarded Promo Artist of the Year, which he commented on via Twitter. MJF wrote, “Am I getting a f***ing plaque for this bulls*** or what?” ESPN writer Greg Wyshynski later responded, Best I can do is a DVD copy of “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” with a picture hanger on the back.”
PPW Holiday in Hollywood Results: John Morrison, Alan Angels & More In Action

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling held their Holiday in Hollywood show on Wednesday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:. * Gen Z Championship Match: Wicked Wickett def. Serpentico. * Moshpit Battle Royale: Allan Breeze won, last...
Updated List of Talent For WrestleCon 2023

WrestleCon 2023 takes place in Los Angeles in April, and an updated list of talent is set to appear. The convention, which runs from March 30th to April 2nd over WrestleMania 39 weekend, has announced the following guests to appear:. * Bret Hart. * The Young Bucks. * Mick Foley.
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events

WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
